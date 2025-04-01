Surprise, Hansi Flick Wants Him at Barça and Sends a Very Clear Message: 'He's No. 1'

Since Hansi Flick arrived at FC Barcelona, his influence has been immediate and palpable. In a club under reconstruction, the German has managed to impose his ideas with great success, creating a cohesive and competitive team. Although Barça started the season with limited resources, Flick has managed to get the most out of his squad, instilling confidence and making everyone feel important.

Hansi's work has been essential for Barça to regain the level they so desire. Every player contributes their grain of sand, and the team has shown great versatility and adaptability throughout the season. The German coach's influence is key for the culés to be in a good moment despite the challenges the current season has posed.

| Europa Press

Laporta and Deco Support Hansi Flick

Joan Laporta and Deco are very satisfied with Hansi Flick's work and do not hesitate to acknowledge his worth. Both directors are willing to do everything possible to meet the coach's requests and strengthen Barça's squad. In the summer, the German requested Dani Olmo, and although the '20' has suffered certain injuries, his quality is beyond doubt.

Additionally, Flick has pointed out the need to strengthen two key positions for the next season: a reliable backup for Koundé and another for Raphinha. These requests add to his desire to continue building a solid squad that can compete at the highest level, both in La Liga and across Europe. However, if he could only make one wish, Hansi Flick is clear about it.

Hansi Flick Confesses His Weakness

Beyond signings, Hansi Flick has been very clear about his admiration for a particular player: Pedri. The Canary Islander is showing an impressive form this season, and the German coach did not hesitate to publicly praise him after the match against Osasuna last Thursday.

"Pedri is in great form, today the midfield worked very well. With the ball, we played very well, and we love to see when both the starters and the substitutes do very well; with the ball, they are phenomenal. I've said it many times, Pedri is the best midfielder in the world, and he shows it in every match", stated Hansi Flick.

Pedri and FC Barcelona Reject a Major Offer

Beyond what Hansi said, the reality is that Pedri is essential and untouchable for the club. There is no money in the world that can take the '8' out of Camp Nou, as he is too valuable a piece. His way of understanding the game and executing all actions shows a supernatural talent, and in the City of Barcelona, they are not going to let him escape.

In fact, in the last few hours, an offer from Manchester City for Pedri has arrived, but Hansi Flick has said NO. Pedri is not moving, and that's why he has just renewed his contract until 2030, showing his commitment to the Catalan club and his desire to continue improving at Camp Nou. Flick has been very clear, and the culé fans too: Pedri is No. 1.