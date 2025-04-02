Surprise, Hansi Flick Doesn't Want Him and He's Going to the Premier League: The Real Reason Comes to Light

It is unquestionable that Hansi Flick's arrival at FC Barcelona has revolutionized the team with his methods and ideas. Authority, serenity, and clarity define his modus operandi. Flick likes to have everything under control, he takes care of absolutely every detail, and he is tremendously demanding with the compliance of the rules.

Hansi Flick bases his methods on concepts as important as punctuality, nutrition, concentration on match days, and rest. Additionally, words like intensity and discipline are also non-negotiable, as they serve to strengthen the coach-player relationship. For Flick, it is very important to have excellent synergy with all the team members, and he doesn't allow any interference.

| @FCBarcelona

The results the team is achieving in all competitions support and certify his way of working. However, looking ahead to the next season, Hansi Flick is in favor of making several changes: strengthening the right-back and the left-wing are his main objectives. He has made it clear that he doesn't count on Héctor Fort or Ansu Fati, and the management will look for an exit for them this summer, while others like Christensen or Ronald Araújo could also leave.

Hansi Flick Responds to the Offer He Has Received

Strengthening the left-wing has been the great objective of the sports management for some time. Last summer, the desired one was Nico Williams, but his signing ended up being frustrated at the last minute. Now other really interesting names have appeared, and Hansi Flick must make a decision.

In the last few hours, Ademola Lookman has been offered to Barça for this summer. The Atalanta star has played 33 matches this season, scoring 18 goals and providing 7 assists. Lookman averages 0.7 goals every 90 minutes he is on the field and has been awarded the African Player of the Year award for 2024.

It is evident that Ademola Lookman is a very complete forward, capable of playing in the center but also on the wing, and he would fit perfectly with what Hansi Flick demands. However, the German coach has rejected his signing for a significant reason.

The Truth About Ademola Lookman and Hansi Flick

Ademola Lookman wants a change of scenery this summer and would look favorably on the possibility of joining Barça. However, Hansi Flick would have dismissed his signing due to his problems with his current coach. Gian Piero Gasperini has had his ups and downs with Lookman, showing that he can be a problem for a locker room as calm as FC Barcelona's.

Hansi Flick doesn't want the slightest risk of destabilizing the locker room, so Ademola Lookman will not join Camp Nou. For Flick, the unity of the locker room is sacred, and he wants players who make a group and bond. In this sense, Lookman is heading to the Premier League; in fact, it is very likely that his next destination will be Manchester United.