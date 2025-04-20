Surprise, Fede Valverde's Friend is Linked to Barça: Marc Casadó Will Have to Leave

Barça's sports management, led by Deco, continues to scour the market in search of great opportunities. Hansi Flick has already outlined the positions where he needs reinforcements, and Deco has several alternatives for the desired positions. In this regard, the Portuguese is following the progress of Real Madrid player Fede Valverde's friend.

If the signing is completed, it could condemn the season's great revelation, the youth player Marc Casadó. The La Masia product is in the process of recovering from his partial ligament tear injury and has already started to step on the grass. The youth player, after a few weeks of inactivity, is making great strides in his recovery and is eager to return to competition as soon as possible.

However, it won't be easy for him, as Frenkie De Jong seems to have arrived to stay in the starting eleven and has Flick's full trust. Marc Bernal is also expected to be ahead of Casadó once he is fully recovered. To complicate matters further, Barça is considering signing Fede Valverde's friend, the Uruguayan from Tottenham, Rodrigo Betancur.

Marc Casadó's Season

The 21-year-old midfielder has emerged as one of the great promises of Spanish soccer, consolidating himself in Hansi Flick's scheme. The youth player has formed a great partnership with Pedri, making the Canary Islander even better with his work. His ability to distribute the ball, combine in play, and contribute both in defense and attack has made him an important piece of the team.

| Europa Press

Marc Casadó has shown great maturity despite his age, which has earned him a draft to the national team. However, with Frenkie De Jong's recovery, Hansi Flick has relegated him to the bench on more than one occasion. The Dutch international has been entering Flick's plans, and his good work and performance have kept him in the starting eleven.

Uncertainty in Marc Casadó's Future

Frenkie De Jong's return after his injury has reduced Marc Casadó's prominence, and his injury has further complicated things for him. Marc Casadó renewed his contract with Barça last season until June 2028 with a 100M clause. His future is increasingly uncertain since it has become known that Barça might be willing to sign Rodrigo Betancur.

The 27-year-old Tottenham midfielder has a contract with the English club until June 2026, and initial contacts have reportedly begun. Although Barça has a lot of competition in midfield, most profiles are creative and offensive in nature. Hansi Flick would be interested in a more defensive midfielder capable of offering solidity and work without the ball.

Betancur stands out for his ability to distribute the ball, join the attack with judgment, and especially for his defensive intensity and aggressiveness. He is a versatile footballer with good physical deployment and the ability to recover balls. This season, with Tottenham, he has played 37 matches, 2489 effective minutes of play, where he has scored 2 goals and provided 1 assist.