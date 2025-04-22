He's Better Than Arda Güler, Florentino Gives the OK to His Signing: He Will Play at Bernabéu

The current season of Real Madrid has left many questions, and one of the players who has been constantly at the center of criticism is Arda Güler. Despite the high expectations placed on him, the Turkish midfielder hasn't managed to perform as desired since his arrival. With the team in need of key pieces, Arda Güler hasn't managed to stand out due to the few opportunities provided by Carlo Ancelotti.

Arda Güler and His Disappointing Season

Arda Güler hasn't managed to adapt as desired in his second season at Real Madrid. Despite his talent, his performance has been inconsistent and he hasn't managed to stand out at any time. His numbers show it: he has only accumulated 3 goals and 7 assists this season.

The competition in Real Madrid's attack hasn't been easy, which has hindered his adaptation. Arda Güler hasn't managed to be a regular piece in the starting eleven and, according to experts and even fans, this could mark his future at the white club. If he doesn't manage to show his quality, it's likely that the club will decide to loan or sell him.

Arda Güler Will Have More Competition

Arda Güler's future becomes even more complicated with the return of Nico Paz to Real Madrid. The Argentine midfielder has had an outstanding season in Serie A, with Como 1907. Nico Paz has scored 6 goals and provided 7 assists, which has impressed Florentino Pérez.

Real Madrid has a purchase option for Nico Paz that it will execute this summer. At only 20 years old, the Argentine has shown he has the talent needed to shine in European soccer. This puts even more pressure on Arda Güler, who will have to compete with Nico Paz for a place in the elite.

An Uncertain Future for Arda Güler?

The competition intensifies with the return of Nico Paz to Real Madrid. If Arda Güler doesn't improve his performance, he could be relegated to the background. There's no room for everyone in big clubs and Arda should seek a new opportunity if his situation doesn't change soon.

The signing of Nico Paz makes the competition for minutes even more difficult. If Arda Güler doesn't show his quality, his future at Barça could be in doubt. Next summer will be key for the Turkish midfielder, who will have to fight for his place in the team or make difficult decisions about his career.