David Villa Breaks His Silence and Says What Many Think About Barça: 'These B...'

David Villa, who was one of the great figures of FC Barcelona during his time at Camp Nou, has broken his silence to comment on the current state of the Catalan club. In a recent interview, the Asturian has spoken about Hansi Flick, his arrival in the Catalan city, and the impact he has had, but also about many other interesting topics.

David Villa, who knows well what it means to wear the Barça jersey, hasn't hesitated to highlight both the results and the play style that the team is showing. From a distance, he has gone a step further. He has confessed that he dreams of seeing Barça lift all possible titles and has revealed the secret of the youngest players.

| @FCBarcelona

A Barça That Excites Everyone, Including David Villa

David Villa was very optimistic about Barça's present, especially because of the way they are playing. "I'm very happy with how things are going. Not just because of the results, but because of the play and everything they are expressing in each competition," he began by saying.

"As a Barça fan, there's no choice but to enjoy this season," he commented next. For Villa, Flick has found a way of playing that excites both fans and experts, with a dynamic and soccer that invites excitement.

David Villa's optimism is also reflected in his vision of the team's near future: "There are reasons to dream, of course, they have proven it. The most difficult part remains, the final stretch, but seeing them play, anyone is optimistic," he added. Although he acknowledges that there is still much to do, Villa highlighted that fans can be optimistic about Barça's chances in upcoming competitions.

David Villa Talks About the Youngest Players

Villa not only focused on the collective but also highlighted all the young players who are emerging strongly in Barça's first team. In this regard, Lamine Yamal and Pau Cubarsí were the names he mentioned the most.

"These guys are ready much earlier than before. It's not normal, it happens every so often. But in Spain, they are working better and better from very early ages", Villa stated.

It's clear that, like almost everyone, David Villa is delighted with FC Barcelona and everything surrounding the Catalan club. On a sporting level, everything is going smoothly. But also, La Masia continues to bear fruit, allowing Barça fans to enjoy week after week.