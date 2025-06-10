Surprise, Florentino Pérez makes an unexpected decision about Nico Williams: 'Let's go...'

Florentino Pérez's plans are generating a lot of rumors in recent weeks: Real Madrid's president knows that the team needs reinforcements and he's already working on it. Regarding arrivals, Xabi Alonso, Dean Huijsen, and Alexander-Arnold have already been signed, but they won't be the only ones. However, when it comes to departures, Rodrygo's future remains uncertain, which has led the club to look for alternatives to strengthen the attacking line.

Rodrygo's future and options like Nico Williams

Nico Williams is being strongly linked with Real Madrid, since everything suggests that Barça has rejected his signing. He'd be a perfect fit on the right wing at Bernabéu alongside Carvajal or Alexander-Arnold. However, Florentino Pérez prefers to keep a cautious stance.

| Europa Press

For the president, Franco Mastantuono and Nico Paz are the favorites to strengthen the club's attack. The two young talents from the Argentine national team could arrive at Bernabéu this summer. Therefore, the signing of Nico Williamsno longer seems to be a priority for Florentino Pérez.

Florentino Pérez prioritizes other signings: Nico Williams out of the plans

According to Joaquín Maroto from Diario AS, Nico Williams has been left out of Real Madrid's plans. The club's president prefers to focus on signing Franco Mastantuono. This Argentine forward has become the main option to strengthen the white team's offense and for this reason, Nico Williams is no longer a viable option for Madrid.

Although Florentino Pérez showed interest in Nico Williams, the situation has changed. Now, the club is focused on other options for their attack. Therefore, Nico's future at Real Madrid seems ruled out for now.

Will Nico Williams stay at Athletic Club?

With the lack of interest from both Barça and Real Madrid, Nico Williams's future is becoming complicated. Everything suggests that his immediate future involves staying at Athletic Club. The player now has to make a calm decision about his next step in his career.

Interest in Williams has decreased, and Florentino Pérez no longer considers him a priority. This leaves the player with few options outside Athletic, where he could continue his development for another season. Nico Williams's future will remain hanging in the air, but his fate seems tied to the Basque team for now.