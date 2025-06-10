Neither City nor PSG, Rodrygo receives a better offer: millions pour in at Real Madrid

Real Madrid's season has been tremendously disappointing: only an overwhelming success at the Club World Cup could make up for it. The team hasn't performed as desired and the Brazilian forward, Rodrygo, is a clear example. Overall, Ancelotti hasn't been able at any point to find the right formula to improve the team's collective performance, but on an individual level there have also been many gaps and disconnects.

There have been many injuries in defense: key footballers like Carvajal have suffered long-term injuries. In midfield, there has been a lack of a leader capable of dictating the tempo of matches. In the attacking area, Mbappé and Vinícius have drawn all the attention, leaving Rodrygo in the background.

Although the "11" has been undisputed for Ancelotti, he hasn't been able to make a difference as he has on other occasions. Rodrygo has been heavily criticized and has sparked a wave of rumors about his immediate future. His departure is gaining more and more momentum, especially after the latest offer Real Madrid has received.

Rodrygo's future depends on Real Madrid's response

This season, the Brazilian forward has played in 51 matches, logging 3,360 min. (3,360 minutes) of effective playing time, scoring 14 goals and providing 10 assists. His numbers are similar to last year, when he managed to score 17 goals in the same number of matches. However, the fans expected him to step up and not disappear in the final stretch of the year due to not being in the best emotional state.

This has triggered endless rumors about a possible departure from the club this summer. In the last summer transfer window, he already showed interest in Manchester City, which was willing to add him to their squad. Teams like PSG or City could offer 100 million to secure his signing, but the one that has actually made the first offer is Mikel Arteta's Arsenal.

Arsenal interested in Rodrygo

Mikel Arteta is truly interested in the Brazilian international forward and has submitted a first formal offer. Arsenal has put 70 million on the table to secure Rodrygo's services. The London club sees Madrid's "11" as the ideal striker to strengthen and improve their attacking line.

The complicated end of the season for the Real Madrid player leaves his future hanging in the air. Everything indicates that Xabi Alonso will decide, although Florentino Pérez could be in favor of accepting Arsenal's offer. Rodrygo is one of the best wingers in the world and has a contract with the club until 2028, but he still hasn't managed to shine at Bernabéu surrounded by so many stars.