Maximum happiness, Barça make Clément Lenglet's news official: he has signed until 2028

Clément Lenglet has become one of the most talked-about topics in Barça's current affairs. The French center-back, who arrived at Camp Nou from Sevilla for €36 million, is in a crucial situation. In fact, his future could shape the course of next season.

Clément Lenglet has played on loan at Atlético this season, since he isn't part of Barça's plans. However, despite not being on the roster, the Frenchman has become a burden. His high salary and his contract until 2026 mean that Joan Laporta must make truly important decisions, and it seems he's already getting to work.

| Europa Press

The most obvious problem is that, besides not counting on him, Barça would have to keep paying his high salary for another season. This represents a significant financial burden for the club's coffers, especially in a complicated financial context. However, to the delight of the culé faithful, everything has changed in the last few hours.

Maximum happiness, Barça make Clément Lenglet's situation official: he's signed until 2028

Atlético are aware of Barça's urgency and aren't willing to pay a transfer fee for the defender. Simeone, who has already shown interest in Clément Lenglet, knows that Joan Laporta would rather let him go for free than have to keep paying his high salary for another season.

That's what happened. Atlético de Madrid have secured the services of Clément Lenglet, who has terminated his contract with FC Barcelona. Although negotiations weren't easy, Laporta has made the best possible decision for the Catalan club's interests. Lenglet would have brought in between €5 and €10 million from his transfer, while with his salary, the club saves €32 million.

After terminating his contract with Barça, Clément Lenglet has already been announced as Atlético's new player. This way, FC Barcelona will save on paying Lenglet's salary, which represents a considerable financial relief. Laporta, once again, has managed to clean up the accounts without compromising the squad's sporting quality.