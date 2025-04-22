Surprise, Deco Secures a €50 Million Signing: Now Everything Depends on Frenkie De Jong

The situation of Frenkie de Jong remains a topic of great anxiety at FC Barcelona. Despite being an essential pillar in Hansi Flick's scheme, the Dutch midfielder's future at the club is hanging in the air. De Jong, who is under contract until 2026, hasn't renewed yet, and that is causing concern among Barça's leadership.

According to close sources, the "21" is willing to extend his contract, but only if certain economic conditions are met, especially regarding his incentives. Currently, Frenkie de Jong is the second highest-paid in the squad, and he wants to ensure that his new contract keeps those conditions. Deco, FC Barcelona's sporting director, knows that De Jong's renewal is crucial, but the negotiation isn't easy and deadlines are running out.

Deco Looks for a New Pivot in Case Frenkie de Jong Doesn't Renew

In this scenario, Deco has started to consider alternatives. Although his priority remains to renew Frenkie de Jong, the Portuguese is already evaluating options in case the Dutchman decides not to renew. Yes, because if he doesn't, Barça will be forced to activate his sale this summer so he doesn't leave for free in 2026.

In recent weeks, several names have been mentioned as possible replacements for De Jong, including Thomas Partey from Arsenal. However, as revealed by the English portal CaughtOffside, Deco has a name in mind that stands out above the rest: Morten Hjulmand, the pivot from Sporting Lisbon.

Morten Hjulmand, at 25 years old, has proven to be one of the most promising midfielders in the Portuguese league. His style is characterized by a great ability to recover balls, excellent game reading, and a great vision to distribute the ball. Hjulmand is a very complete footballer, capable of providing balance to the midfield both in defense and attack.

Morten Hjulmand Appeals to Barça

The price of Morten Hjulmand won't be low. It's estimated that he could leave Sporting Lisbon for about 50 million, a figure that, although high, could be a solid investment for the club's future. Deco is clear that if Frenkie de Jong's situation isn't solved favorably, Morten Hjulmand is an excellent alternative.

Therefore, everything now depends on Frenkie de Jong's decision. If he ultimately doesn't renew and Barça is forced to sell him, Morten Hjulmand could be the signing that completes the midfield overhaul. However, meanwhile, Deco continues working to keep De Jong at the club, knowing that his continuity would be the ideal scenario for everyone.