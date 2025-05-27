Surprise at Camp Nou, Ronald Araújo receives the most unexpected message: it's final

The 2024-25 season has been a journey full of ups and downs for Ronald Araújo. The Uruguayan defender, considered a key piece in the Barça backline, has faced significant challenges that have cast doubt on his continuity at the club. Not long ago, he was untouchable, but now everything has changed.

The campaign began with a hamstring injury that sidelined Ronald Araújo for several months. His return to the team coincided with the excellent performances of Pau Cubarsí and Iñigo Martínez, who established themselves as the starting pair in defense. This situation drastically reduced Araújo's opportunities to prove his worth on the field and opened the door to his departure in January, which almost happened.

speculation about his departure

Despite his efforts to return to his best form, the Uruguayan center-back hasn't managed to regain his place in the starting eleven. His performances in the matches he has played haven't been enough to displace his teammates. This situation has caused speculation about his possible departure from Barça this very summer.

The lack of minutes and prominence has led to talk of a possible sale of Ronald Araújo. In January, his name was linked to clubs such as Juventus or Arsenal, who showed interest in signing him. Although negotiations didn't progress, similar moves are expected this summer.

Everything seems to indicate that this summer could be the right time for the Uruguayan defender to seek new horizons. He doesn't have a guaranteed starting spot and his €65M release clause is very attractive. However, Hansi Flick's recent statements about Ronald Araújo have given the story an unexpected twist.

hansi flick backs Ronald Araújo

In a press conference before the last league match, Hansi Flick surprised everyone by stating that he is counting on Ronald Araújo for next season. "I'm counting on Ronald Araújo for next season. He has a contract, why not?" said the German coach.

"I'm happy with him. He had a difficult season due to injuries and the good form of Cubarsí and Iñigo. I fully trust Ronald Araújo", Flick added.

These words have been a relief for Ronald Araújo, who had been dealing with uncertainty about his future. Flick's backing not only strengthens his position in the team, but also gives him the opportunity to show his desired quality next season. However, his statements are completely unexpected, since everything seemed to indicate that the Uruguayan's future was far from Camp Nou.