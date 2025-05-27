Clément Lenglet asks Joan Laporta for a favor to leave Barça: 'Presi, if...'

Clément Lenglet arrived at Barça in 2018 with the label of one of the most promising defenders in Europe. Coming from Sevilla for €35.9 million, his signing was celebrated for his youth and technical quality. However, as time went by, his performance left bittersweet feelings, and in 2022 he began his journey of loans away from Camp Nou.

His first stop was Tottenham Hotspur, where he didn't manage to establish himself, and later he moved to Aston Villa, but he didn't find the desired consistency there either. Finally, this season, Atlético de Madrid have shown interest in him, and Clément Lenglet has found in the red-and-white team a place to recover his best form. Under Simeone's management, the Frenchman has become a key piece of the defense, playing 33 matches and contributing two goals and one assist.

| Europa Press

the need for an urgent exit

Despite his good performance at Atlético, Barça are looking to part ways with Clément Lenglet this summer. His high salary, which amounts to €12 million per year ($12 million), represents a significant financial burden for the club. In addition, the successful coach of the Catalan club, Hansi Flick, doesn't include him in his sporting plans.

Atlético are interested in acquiring Clément Lenglet's rights, but negotiations have been complicated by Barça's financial demands. The Catalan club is asking for €10 million ($10 million) for the player's transfer, a figure that Simeone's side consider excessive. Faced with this situation, Lenglet has had to appeal to the mercy and consideration of Joan Laporta, President of FC Barcelona.

Clément Lenglet's request to Joan Laporta

According to several media outlets, Clément Lenglet has asked Joan Laporta to allow him to leave the club through a letter of freedom. This document releases the player from his contract without the receiving club having to pay compensation. Although this option isn't the most beneficial for Barça, it could be a solution given Atlético's refusal to pay the stipulated price.

The decision now rests with Joan Laporta. On one hand, allowing Clément Lenglet to leave for free would ease the club's wage bill and make it easier to register new players. On the other hand, Barça would lose a significant sum for a player who, although isn't part of the first team, has market value.

However, in case this first option fails, Atlético don't rule out requesting another simple loan for the French center-back. Clément Lenglet's performance at the Metropolitano has been very good and Simeone wants to count on him again. Joan Laporta, meanwhile, still hasn't made a final decision.