Frenkie de Jong gives the surprise at Barça! Details of his new contract are leaked

Frenkie de Jong, Dutch midfielder for FC Barcelona, has had a season marked by inconsistency. An injury at the start kept him away from the field, and his recovery process was longer than expected. Despite this, under Hansi Flick's direction, he has been regaining minutes and confidence in the team.

However, his performance hasn't reached the level that the Barça fans expected. This situation has caused criticism, and on more than one occasion, the supporters have called for his departure from the club. His current contract ends in 2026, and until recently, Frenkie de Jong was reluctant to negotiate a renewal, which fueled rumors about a possible departure.

| FCB

An unexpected twist in Frenkie de Jong's future

In a surprising turn of events, Frenkie de Jong has recently communicated his desire to stay at Barça. This decision has led the sporting director, Deco, to propose a new renewal offer. According to recent reports, the club proposes extending his contract until 2028, with a progressive salary reduction that aligns with the club's current economic situation.

This new contract wouldn't only ensure Frenkie de Jong's continuity in Hansi Flick's sports project but also relieve the club's wage bill. The proposal includes incentives based on sports objectives, seeking to balance Barça's financial needs with the player's professional aspirations. One of the biggest obstacles Barça faced when trying to renew De Jong was precisely the economic aspect.

| Europa Press

The fans' reaction to Frenkie de Jong's latest news

The news of De Jong's possible renewal has caused various reactions among the fans and the Barça environment. Some supporters believe that, despite his inconsistent performance, the Dutchman possesses undeniable talent and can be a key piece in the team's future. Others, however, think that his high salary and previous refusals to renew should have led to Frenkie de Jong being sold to generate income and reduce expenses.

Meanwhile, the coaching staff values Frenkie de Jong's willingness to adapt to the club's circumstances positively. It's true that, for a long time, the '21' refused to lower his salary, but now everything has changed and it might be enough to stay at Barça. His versatility in midfield and extensive international experience are aspects that Hansi Flick considers valuable for the team's development in the coming seasons.