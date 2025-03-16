Surprise at Barça, Pau Cubarsí Says Goodbye, Farewell: His Ideal Partner Will Play at PSG

Pau Cubarsí has become one of the biggest promises for Barça, Spanish soccer, and the hope of all Barça fans. The center-back has not only stood out in his club; he is also making waves under the orders of Luis de la Fuente. Hansi Flick has seen in him the potential that Xavi Hernández already saw and has further enhanced his skills.

| Instagram, @paucubarsi

Barça is at a key moment of restructuring, and young players are playing a very important role in the project. La Masia always responds in the best possible way, as has been seen throughout Barça's history. Even so, it is always necessary to have high-level veterans: the one who was getting closer will leave for PSG.

PSG Steals Another Talent

PSG is a team that is not well-liked by much of the soccer world, but it is undeniable that they are doing well now. With a team, apparently without stars, Luis Enrique has managed to go very far in the Champions League. The Spaniard has brought out the best in each of his footballers, and Dembélé is playing better than ever.

Ousmane Dembélé has become an unwelcome person at Barça because he did nothing during all the years he wore their jersey. To continue in the same line, Luis Enrique wants to keep incorporating top-level footballers. One of his favorites is a center-back who had been mentioned in Barça's offices and who would arrive as a free agent this very summer.

In fact, Pau Cubarsí himself publicly admitted yesterday that he is the best center-back currently. We are talking about Virgil van Dijk, the star center-back of Liverpool. His contract with the English team expires this very summer, and it seems they have no intention of extending it.

Pau Cubarsí and His Dream Frustrated by PSG

At the end of the match between Liverpool and PSG, Virgil van Dijk was seen talking with Nasser Al-Khelaifi and Luis Campos, the high-ranking officials of the French team. These images did not sit well with Liverpool fans, and many people believe it is his next destination. Pau Cubarsí had hoped to share a locker room with him, and Barça considered it a possibility.

Pau Cubarsí, who has spoken very highly of van Dijk recently, will have a hard time. In the coming months, we will have more information about the future of the Dutch star.