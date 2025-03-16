Mikel Arteta Knocks Out Barça and Real Madrid, Top Signing: Goodbye LaLiga, Hello Arsenal

Mikel Arteta has become one of the most promising coaches in current soccer, and it's no wonder. The Spanish star has made a strong start at Arsenal, but he still has several things to achieve. Although his team is playing very well, the titles elude him, and he hasn't managed to lift any yet.

Meanwhile, Barça has already managed to lift the Spanish Super Cup and is at the top of all the competitions it is participating in. Hansi Flick's team is in a great moment, and any help they can get is welcome. They had considered a LaLiga star who is also pursued by Real Madrid, but Mikel Arteta has intervened.

Mikel Arteta, Face to Face with Hansi Flick and Ancelotti

Barça has improved a lot since Flick took over the team, and positive results keep coming. Since Xavi's dismissal, the Catalans have a very clear identity, and it seems that nothing and no one will stop them. Mikel Arteta, who is a great coach, is trying to follow in the footsteps of the German coach.

With a fairly young squad, Mikel Arteta wants to create a project with a promising future, which is what matters most to him at the moment. In fact, although the titles haven't yet come to Arsenal, their soccer is very complete; so much so that they are in second place in the table. To this, it must be added that there are several injuries, which makes what Mikel is achieving even more commendable.

Real Madrid is not at its best, but, nonetheless, it is achieving good results in terms of the scoreboard. The Whites are aware, just like Barça, that they need to start considering options for the goalkeeper position. Both Courtois and Ter Stegen were born in '92 and are beginning to face the final years of their respective professional careers.

The Signing That Barça, Real Madrid, and Arsenal Are Watching

The one who has caught the attention of Mikel Arteta and the two Spanish giants is Joan García, the Spanish goalkeeper. With 96 saves, García is the goalkeeper with the most saves so far this season in the First Division. His release clause is 30 million euros, so it is accessible for any big club.

Mikel Arteta wants to continue incorporating top-level stars, and Joan García is the perfect backup for Davis Raya. The problem is that it is unlikely Joan will accept a secondary role. Barça and Real Madrid will have to push hard if they want the young Spaniard to choose them over Arsenal.