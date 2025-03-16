Joan Laporta Brings Manchester United's Gem Closer to Barça: 'It's a Talent...'

Joan Laporta, with much effort and work, has made Barça rise after several years without sporting or economic success. The Catalan assumed the club's presidency at the worst possible moment and has done everything possible to reverse the situation. Finally, those from the City of Barcelona have adhered to the 1:1 rule, and the million-dollar contracts keep coming.

Barça is one of the most well-known teams worldwide, and the bad situation it was going through was creating a bad image. Thanks to the arrival of Hansi Flick, the entire squad has taken a leap in quality, and the results have improved significantly. Now, a Manchester United promise is getting closer to the Catalan team.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta and His Moves

Joan Laporta, although criticized by many, has done everything in his power to refloat Barça, something not many people would be willing to do. The club's finances were severely affected after Bartomeu's presidency, the person who left the club in absolute ruin. Fortunately, with much work and a great youth academy, Hansi Flick has been able to form a great squad, which started thanks to Xavi Hernández.

Meanwhile, many other teams haven't had the same luck, and even with almost unlimited money, they can't achieve their goals. A clear example is Manchester United, which hasn't managed to return to the top of Europe even with Ten Hag's dismissal. Rúben Amorim was the hope of the Red Devils, but he is not convincing the club at all.

Manchester United is going through a bad time in terms of its sports project, and a considerable cleanup is expected. In fact, one of the most exciting footballers of the English team is very likely to leave for another team; especially, to Barça. We are talking about Kobbie Mainoo, who has caught the attention of many teams at just 19 years old.

Kobbie Mainoo, the Star Destined to Shine

Just over a month away from turning 20, Kobbie Mainoo has played half of the possible minutes in the Premier League and has left a very good impression. A versatile midfielder: powerful in attack and also in defense, capable of scoring goals and preventing them. Several sources claim that the Englishman wants to go from earning 1M net to 10M, something Manchester United will not accept.

At the same time, Joan Laporta is exploring market options, and Kobbie Mainoo is evidently one to consider. If the Red Devils don't price him exorbitantly, Laporta could inquire about him. Currently, the midfielder's market value is 5M euros.