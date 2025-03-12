Salma Paralluelo's Gesture Toward Real Madrid Will Be Talked About: 'Ferran Torres...'

Women's Barça continue to demonstrate that they are the team to beat in Spain. After thrashing Real Madrid 0-5 in the first leg of the Copa de la Reina, Pere Romeu's players have practically secured their place in the final. However, beyond the result, there was a gesture that has sparked conversation: Salma Paralluelo's celebration after her goal.

An Absolute Dominance in the Clásicos

Since the creation of Real Madrid Women in 2020, the matches between both teams have been a blaugrana monologue. Women's Barça have won all the Clásicos played, and the Copa tie doesn't seem to be an exception.

In the first leg, the main protagonist was Ewa Pajor, who scored a hat-trick, while Salma completed the rout with two more goals. The difference between both teams remains evident, and Madrid, despite strengthening their squad, can't find a way to compete.

[IMAGE]{544293}[/IMAGE]

This Wednesday, at Johan Cruyff, another great performance from Barça is expected. The fans are ready to enjoy a new exhibition and celebrate the passage to the final of the Copa de la Reina.

Ferran's 'Shark' Reaches the Women's Team

In the 67th minute of the first leg, Salma Paralluelo scored her second goal of the night. She celebrated it in a very special way: putting her hand to her head, as if she were a shark, imitating Ferran Torres's iconic celebration.

This gesture is no coincidence. It represents mentality, hunger for victory, and commitment to the team, something that both Ferran and Salma carry in their DNA. Moreover, it is another demonstration of the connection between Barça's men's and women's teams, which goes beyond sharing a crest.

Shared Celebrations, a United Club

It is not the first time that a Women's Barça player imitates a celebration of a male team member. Ewa Pajor has already made Lewandowski's gesture, and Alexia Putellas has also replicated iconic celebrations.

These details reinforce the idea that Barça is more than a club, a family where support between male and female players is mutual. Salma paid tribute to Ferran, and who knows if Ferran will return the gesture in his next goal.

Women's Barça continue to rack up victories and demonstrate that their success is no coincidence. But beyond the titles, what truly makes this team special is their identity and connection with the club.