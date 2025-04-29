Surprise, Andriy Lunin Says Enough and Madrid Reacts: 'There Are 2 Goalkeepers Who...'

Andriy Lunin has spent several seasons living in the shadow of Thibaut Courtois at Real Madrid. The Ukrainian has had opportunities to play and prove his worth, but Florentino Pérez and Carlo Ancelotti's trust in Courtois has been unquestionable. Therefore, Lunin has had to patiently wait his turn on the bench, knowing that, although his talent is evident, the spotlight on the team was reserved for the Belgian.

Last season, Andriy Lunin had his chance when Thibaut Courtois suffered a serious injury. During that period, the Ukrainian took the starting position, showing his quality, especially in the Champions League, where his performance was crucial for the team to reach the final. However, when Courtois recovered, Ancelotti chose to return the starting position to the Belgian in the final against Borussia Dortmund.

| Europa Press

Andriy Lunin accepted this decision with professionalism, trusting that, this season, he would have more opportunities to prove his quality. However, the Copa del Rey final was also played by Thibaut Courtois, who, to top it off, will renew for two more seasons with Madrid. This has been the last straw for Lunin, who has decided to request his departure next summer market.

Andriy Lunin Asks to Leave and Madrid Responds

In this situation, Florentino Pérez has already begun to consider possible signings to replace Lunin in the role of Courtois's backup. The first is Kepa Arrizabalaga, who was already at Madrid on loan and could fit perfectly in the backup role. Kepa could be an interesting option, given his knowledge of the club and his ability between the posts.

However, the favorite to fill that position is Joan García, goalkeeper of RCD Espanyol, who is completing an extraordinary season in LaLiga. Joan has shown great potential and is being closely followed by the big clubs. His youth and promising performance make him one of the most attractive options for Real Madrid.

Andriy Lunin's departure seems increasingly likely, and Real Madrid already has two possible options in mind to strengthen the goalkeeping position. With Thibaut Courtois renewing for two more years, the most feasible option is Kepa, who would return to Bernabéu to take Lunin's role. However, as we have already said, the favorite is Joan García, who is proving to be one of the best goalkeepers in the world.