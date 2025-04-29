The Pearl of La Masia Reveals His Future After Winning the Youth League: 'Goodbye Belletti'

La Masia from Barça has achieved another great success, but not all news is good in the offices of the Ciutat Esportiva Joan Gamper. Barça's Juvenil A, coached by Juliano Belletti, has won the UEFA Youth League, but a gem from La Masia confirms his future after the final. Belletti's team has achieved the treble (League, Youth Cup, and Youth League), but Barça suffers as a gem from La Masia confesses his future after thrashing Trabzonspor.

Barça's youth team has an almost unprecedented squad: there is a lot of talent, and they demand a place in the first team, something that is not clear at all. As is usual in these cases, great formative talents demand and ask for immediate promotion, something Flick is not willing to grant. It is for all these reasons that a gem from La Masia confesses his future: he is further than ever from renewing with Barça.

| Europa Press

Barça Works to Renew Its Core for the future, but Joan Laporta already knows that he will not be able to count, barring a surprise, on one of Belletti's great gems. The Brazilian coach, with a past as a player, has shown he has the makings of a great manager, but he will not be able to retain the great star striker of this Juvenil A team, current European champion.

The Gem from La Masia Confesses His Future After Winning the Youth League: "Goodbye Belletti"

Barça had not won the UEFA Youth League for years, but this year they lifted it again after defeating Turkish Trabzonspor (4-1) in the final in Nyon (Switzerland). The youth squad is full of talent, and many footballers will continue or make the leap to the reserve team, close to relegation to Segunda Federación. Despite this information, "e-Notícies" can report that not everything will be positive for the team led by Belletti and for Laporta's club.

Laporta's idea is for Juliano Belletti, who in his first year has won the treble, to take charge of Barça Atlètic, but there is one player who will not be present. We are talking about the great killer of this block, who has not renewed and confesses that he is halfway out of Barça. Joan Laporta still has time to prevent it, but everything seems to indicate that Barça will not move and that, therefore, this gem will leave for free in the summer.

This gem is Hugo Alba, a forward from Alicante trained in Barça's youth ranks, whose contract ends in June 2025. Barça has renewed Jan Virgili and doesn't seem to have intentions of doing the same with Alba, who would not make the leap to the reserve team.

Alba has offers from Second Division clubs, but he prioritized listening to Joan Laporta's proposal. This proposal has not arrived and seems it will not arrive, which will cause the goodbye to Belletti by the Alicante forward, who scored in the great final in Nyon. Barça doesn't want to talk about the issue, but the environment of Hugo Alba acknowledges that it is very difficult for him to renew and continue in the Catalan entity next year.