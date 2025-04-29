Neither Rodrygo nor Endrick, Xabi Alonso Kicks Him Out and Signs for Barça: '€95M Already Prepared'

Xabi Alonso, a 43-year-old Spanish coach, has reached a total and definitive agreement to become the new coach of Real Madrid. Barça already knows this and, consequently, is also aware that Carlo Ancelotti's replacement will dismiss a star that Hansi Flick likes a lot. Neither Rodrygo nor Endrick, as both have options to stay: Barça signs the new discard of Xabi Alonso.

The transfer market is closed, but Barça knows that Real Madrid considers the season over and is already planning the next one with Xabi Alonso. Xabi Alonso has closely followed the work and performance of Ancelotti's squad and is determined: he will dismiss a 95M€ star. Barça is more alert than ever: if Xabi Alonso acts, the club culer will pay 95M€ for a Real Madrid gem, everything is ready.

| Europa Press

It seemed that Rodrygo and Endrick, both Brazilian, could be discarded by Xabi Alonso, but this is not entirely the case, as 'e-Notícies' can confirm. However, Xabi Alonso does plan to make several changes, which will allow Barça to close a spectacular signing. Hansi Flick has already given the final OK and watch out because Barça could make it all official this coming May 2025.

Xabi Alonso Is the New Coach of Real Madrid: Barça Seeks to Take Advantage of Ancelotti's Departure

If Ancelotti had a hard time staying at Real Madrid, after losing the Copa del Rey final against Barça it's even harder. His replacement on the white bench will be the Spaniard Xabi Alonso, who has already accepted his new contract with Madrid. Barça doesn't play a big role in this operation, but it does want to take advantage of some changes led by Alonso to close some signings.

Rodrygo and Endrick seemed to be on the way out, but Xabi Alonso would trust them and decide during the preseason. On the other hand, there is a 95M€ player who is not in Alonso's plans, but who is very appealing to Barça. It's still early to say, but Barça is already preparing the first contacts: Xabi Alonso dismisses him and Joan Laporta wants to sign him this very transfer market.

Xabi Alonso Seeks to Change Madrid's Dynamics and knows that for this he will need players with the ability to associate. It is for all this that there is a 22-year-old gem who has a very hard time staying at Madrid: Barça would seek to sign him to occupy one of the two full-back positions.

Neither Rodrygo nor Endrick, Xabi Alonso Dismisses Him and Signs for Barça: "95M€ Already Prepared"

Rodrygo could leave Real Madrid, but Xabi Alonso wants to see him during the Club World Cup and in preseason. The same goes for Endrick, a Brazilian forward who is not having a bad season, but who has few minutes. The situation is different with another white figure: 95M€ market value, Barça prepares possible offers.

Real Madrid will play the Club World Cup, so their season will be longer. Barça will wait patiently, but is determined to act decisively. Xabi Alonso's discard could wear Barça's colors this summer, something that would be a bomb for LaLiga.

If we're not talking about Rodrygo or Endrick, which player are we referring to? Well, we are referring to Eduardo Camavinga, a Madrid player who is very appealing to Hansi Flick. The Frenchman's season has been very disappointing and Xabi Alonso's Madrid will listen to offers for him. Barça is alert: it could bid for a young player who is very versatile and who would sign with his eyes closed.