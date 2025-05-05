Surprise with Andreas Christensen, a Barça Legend Asks for His Signing: 'I'm Going to...'

The season for Andreas Christensen has been complicated from the start. The Danish center-back, who was a key piece in Xavi Hernández's scheme last season, was expected to have a leading role in the new Barça under Hansi Flick. However, the reality is that with the German coach he has only been able to play 126 minutes in more than eight months.

Luck hasn't been on his side this season. Andreas Christensen has suffered several injuries that have prevented him from helping the team. Now, after a long recovery period, Christensen is available for Flick again, but the reality is that his future at the club is more out than in.

Andreas Christensen's Departure Is Decided

The competition in Andreas Christensen's position is fierce: Koundé, Araújo, and Iñigo Martínez are ahead of him in Flick's hierarchy. This has led to the conclusion that Christensen could leave Barça this summer. Additionally, the club needs to make sales to balance the books, making the Dane's departure almost mandatory.

Let's remember that Andreas Christensen arrived at Barça for free. Therefore, his sale for about 15 or 20 million would become a very interesting economic operation for the club's coffers. Offers won't be lacking, but no one expected the call he received in the last few hours.

Xavi Hernández Requests Christensen's Signing for His New Team

Xavi Hernández, who is strongly rumored to become the new coach of Al-Hilal in Saudi Arabia, has shown interest in acquiring the services of Andreas Christensen. The Saudi team is looking for a new coach, and Xavi, who left a mark at Barça, seems delighted with the idea of having the Dane in his new adventure.

The possibility of joining Xavi in his new adventure in Saudi Arabia could be an attractive opportunity for Christensen, especially if Barça decides not to keep him. If so, the Dane would start a new stage in his career alongside Xavi Hernández. This news has surprised many, but it remains an interesting option for all parties involved.

What is evident is that the future of Andreas Christensen at FC Barcelona is very uncertain. Everything points to his next destination possibly being in Saudi Arabia, where Xavi Hernández has extended a hand for a new challenge.