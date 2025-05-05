Nobody Expected It, Toni Kroos Says What Many Think About Pedri: 'He's Almost M...'

Toni Kroos left a very difficult void to fill at Real Madrid. For more than a decade he was the master and lord of the white midfield. He dominated matches with elegance, vision, and quality, but everything changed when he announced his retirement last summer.

Florentino Pérez made a risky decision: he decided not to sign a direct replacement. He believed the team could handle his absence without problems. Today, months later, it is clear that it was a wrong decision, as Real Madrid has suffered enormously this season without a playmaker like Toni Kroos.

| Europa Press

The situation at Real Madrid contrasts greatly with what is happening at Barça. In the Catalan city, they enjoy a Pedri who has definitively consolidated after overcoming his long ordeal with injuries. The '8' is playing at an extraordinary level, and the team clearly notices when he is on the field: Pedri dominates, organizes, and decides matches thanks to his superiority.

Toni Kroos Surrenders to Pedri

Toni Kroos wanted to talk about Pedri. The former Real Madrid player has surprised with statements about the Canary Islander in which he said that "Pedri is almost more important than Lamine Yamal, Raphinha, or Lewandowski. They are the ones who decide the outcome, but Pedri is currently the best player in the world in his position," he acknowledged.

But Toni Kroos didn't stop there; he also publicly said that Pedri "is always missed when he's not there. He not only scores goals or provides assists, Pedri provides solutions in every play."

Additionally, Kroos has analyzed in detail Pedri's ability to influence matches. He especially highlighted what he is doing in the Champions League: "He constantly surpasses his opponents, and in LaLiga, even more. He has dribbled past defenders an average of 11 to 12 times per match, which is the most difficult thing for a midfielder."

He even recalled his personal experience facing Pedri: "I experienced it personally, several times I thought I could stop him. Pedri doesn't seem fast, but he dribbles everywhere. I couldn't even foul him; he doesn't seem quick, but he is due to his ease of movement."

Without a doubt, words that reinforce Pedri's footballing dimension. Toni Kroos has acknowledged what many think: Barça has in Pedri the best midfielder of the moment. That's why Real Madrid would do well to start exploring the transfer market in search of a replacement for the German.