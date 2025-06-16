From being Barça's star signing to joining Aston Villa: 'Flick rules him out'

The summer transfer market has already become the main focus for Barça, which is closely following what's happening at the FIFA Club World Cup. Barça is working to strengthen several of its positions, but it also dreams and fights not to lose talented players who are important for Flick. However, not everything will be possible, according to what "e-Notícies" has learned: Barça is saying goodbye to a star who will sign for Unai Emery's Aston Villa.

The transfer market remains closed, but the main moves are already taking shape and, as if it were a domino effect, the secondary pieces are slowly starting to move. The first rumors and confirmed signings have already arrived at Barça, which is why less prominent players are already starting to make radical decisions: goodbye to Barça, hello Aston Villa.

| Europa Press, @FCBarcelona_es

In recent hours, it has been confirmed that a star, who was just about to sign for Barça, has already said goodbye to the team led by Flick. It seemed that he was close to strengthening the culer attack, but Flick has ruled him out and, as a result, he will pack his bags for Villa Park, Aston Villa's stadium under Emery. "Flick wasn't entirely convinced about the signing," sources at Barça say, who now confirm that the German coach has taken it upon himself to reject the arrival of a star.

From being Barça's star signing to signing for Aston Villa: "Flick rules him out"

From being Barça's star signing to ending up playing for Aston Villa because of Hansi Flick. This is what has happened with a world football star who was very close to becoming a new footballer for Barça and who will end up playing for Unai Emery in the Premier League. Barça, which is looking to sign a left winger with offensive ability, has already said goodbye to Marcus Rashford, partly due to Flick's decision, as he didn't see a fit for him.

In fact, Flick was interested in Rashford, but he believes he shouldn't be the first option and has communicated this to the English player, who will play in England. Marcus Rashford was linked to Barça, but he will ultimately continue playing on loan at Aston Villa, a club where he already finished last season under Unai Emery's guidance.

Marcus Rashford will sign for Aston Villa: deal almost done after Flick's call

Manchester United doesn't count on Marcus Rashford and the English striker dreamed of joining Barça, but the truth is that Flick has ruled out his signing, at least for now. Rashford is a great player, but Flick prioritizes the arrival of a higher-level winger, such as Luis Díaz or even Nico Williams, who has made a comeback.

That being said, Rashford, who was rumored to be Barça's new star signing, will end up signing on loan with Aston Villa, a club that can keep his current salary.