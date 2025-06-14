Official: Nico Williams and Joan García have already signed, but Barça is hiding another signing

Barça is looking to conquer the Champions League, and proof of this is that they're carrying out a historic transfer market, at least for now. Nico Williams and Joan García, two of the best Spanish players at the moment, will leave RCD Espanyol and Athletic Club to sign for Barça: it's confirmed, although there's another major signing. Barça is hungry for titles, and proof of this is that they've already finalized the arrivals of Nico Williams and Joan García, although the club's idea is to keep dominating.

Barça knows Real Madrid has stepped up, which is why Deco is doing the same at the Catalan club. Nico Williams and Joan García are already finalized, but FC Barcelona confirms what was an open secret: Joan Laporta is preparing the big final surprise, there's another hidden signing. Barça is extremely satisfied with the current transfer market, but Laporta and Deco want more and believe that, with the finishing touch, this squad will dominate Europe.

Official, Nico Williams and Joan García, already signed, but Barça is hiding another signing

Barça has paid the clause for goalkeeper Joan García, set at €25 million, and now they're looking to do the same with Nico Williams, who's spoken with Flick. According to the channel "Jijantes", led by renowned journalist Gerard Romero, "Flick and Nico Williams have spoken, by phone, about the FC Barcelona project". Nico Williams's signing is a matter of time, and what is clear is that both the footballer and the culer club are destined to come to an agreement, this summer, finally.

Barça has the signings of Nico Williams and Joan García on track, if not already finalized, but, as "e-Notícies" has learned, Joan Laporta is keeping one last big surprise. Barça will return to Camp Nou and Laporta wants to do it in grand style: 3 very high-profile signings, Nico Williams and Joan García are already finalized, but one more is missing.

Joan Laporta pulls out all the stops and confirms a third signing for Barça: "Nico Williams, Joan García and..."

Barça has the signings of Nico Williams and Joan García on track, but "e-Notícies" can now confirm that there's another third major secret signing still pending closure. Unlike García and Williams, this player isn't as "confirmed" yet, but the truth is that Barça is working to convince him.

This is Alejandro Grimaldo, a Barça youth academy product who would join the club to strengthen the left flank. Barça's idea is to negotiate with him once the signings of Nico Williams and Joan García are finalized.