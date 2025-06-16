Official: They miss Club World Cup—Xabi Alonso out, double injury at Real Madrid

The Club World Cup presents itself as the new major challenge for Real Madrid. The new FIFA competition brings together the best teams in the world with the goal of crowning the best of all. The white club couldn't miss the event: their debut is scheduled for June 18, against Saudi Al Hilal.

This tournament also marks the beginning of a new era on Real Madrid's bench. After the unexpected dismissal of Carlo Ancelotti, Xabi Alonso has arrived. The former white footballer, now turned coach, faces his first major test.

The Club World Cup becomes an unbeatable opportunity to get off to a good start at the helm of the most demanding team in the world. In fact, Xabi Alonso has already been working tirelessly for several days to avoid surprises. However, there are situations that not even he can control and that can directly affect Real Madrid's performance.

Xabi Alonso already knows the situation

Xabi Alonso's first days in Valdebebas have made it clear that his style is different from Ancelotti's. Intensity, effort, sacrifice, and hard work are the foundations of his project: the Basque coach has set the bar high from the very first training session. He wants a committed, united team that's hungry for titles, but despite the good work done so far, setbacks keep appearing.

Two key pieces won't be available for Real Madrid's debut in the Club World Cup. These are Endrick and Ferland Mendy, both sidelined due to injury. This news is a serious setback for Xabi Alonso, who's already starting to notice how demanding it is to lead the white team.

Endrick and Ferland Mendy miss the Club World Cup

Endrick, the young Brazilian prospect, was injured at the end of May. Since then, he's been following a recovery process that'll keep him off the field for a few more weeks. Although his progress is positive, he won't be ready in time for the debut against Al Hilal or, probably, for the rest of the tournament.

Meanwhile, Ferland Mendy suffered a serious muscle injury in the Copa del Rey final. Specifically, a tear of the proximal tendon of the right quadriceps rectus femoris. The injury has prevented him from participating in the training sessions prior to the Club World Cup and he still has no clear return date.

Thus, Xabi Alonso will have to face his first challenge as Real Madrid's coach without two key footballers. Neither Endrick's youth and ability to unbalance, nor Ferland Mendy's defensive solidity will be available. This is a tough test that'll put the new coach's ability to adapt and compete at the highest level in the Club World Cup to the test.