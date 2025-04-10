Hansi Flick's Arrival Is Being a True Blessing for FC Barcelona. The German coach has successfully imposed his working methods, and the squad has quickly adapted to them. The results prove it: Barça is once again leading in La Liga and is a strong contender for the title in the Champions League.

Hansi Flick feels comfortable in Barcelona and at Barça, and he expresses this whenever he has the chance. He has brought back excitement to the club and the fans, who once again feel proud of their team. To give more joy to the supporters, Flick is already planning the next season to build an even better and more competitive Barça.

| @FCBarcelona_es

In this regard, Deco Will Be 'Obliged' to Make Changes and Offload Players to Make New Signings Possible. There are several footballers who are very likely to leave the Barça squad this summer, but there is also a clear favorite. He is Flick's favorite, but his condition makes it hard to think he can stay at FC Barcelona: we're talking about Andreas Christensen.

Andreas Christensen's Departure Is Decided

The current season is being unfortunate for Andreas Christensen, who has only been able to play 26 minutes in the first league match at Mestalla. From that moment, Christensen has faced a series of physical problems and relapses that have kept him out of competition. He has returned to training with the group after several months on the sidelines, but he still hasn't played a single minute.

Deco Will Be 'Obliged' to Offload Andreas Christensen considering the club's delicate financial situation. The great competition in defense and midfield is another aspect that may force his departure. The Dane has a contract until 2026, and Deco wants to avoid him leaving as a free agent, so he plans to force his transfer.

| Europa Press

The Possible Destination of Andreas Christensen

Last Summer, Hansi Flick Stopped Andreas Christensen's Departure trusting his versatility and physical strength. However, everything indicates that this time Christensen will leave Barça. With the club's financial situation once again exceeded and unable to operate under the 1:1 rule, his departure is practically guaranteed.

The Danish center-back still keeps a good reputation in the Premier League after his successful stint at Chelsea. Deco Would Be Willing to Negotiate His Departure for a Figure Close to 15M. Despite the doubts that his current physical condition may raise, Andreas Christensen will have no trouble finding a destination that matches his level.