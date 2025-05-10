Simeone takes advantage of Barça and negotiates a big signing: Hansi Flick asks for €70M

Despite the heavy blow caused by Barça's elimination in the Champions League semifinals, the team is having a great season. Having already secured the Super Cup and the Copa del Rey against their great rival, Real Madrid, now it's time to secure the League. Precisely, the Catalans will have the opportunity tomorrow to seal the League if they end up defeating their main rival at Montjuïc.

The defeat in the second leg of the Champions League semifinals against Inter has been a hard and unexpected blow. A defeat that has caused certain doubts in the Barcelona environment, doubts that Cholo Simeone wants to take advantage of to fish in troubled waters. The Atlético coach wants to capitalize on this situation and strengthen his midfield with a signing from Barça.

More specifically, Simeone has set his sights on a footballer who is not an undisputed starter in Hansi Flick's scheme. Knowing that players like Pedri or Dani Olmo are impossible, his attention is focused on the Andalusian Fermín López. The Barça attacking midfielder has all the characteristics of a great player to strengthen Atlético's midfield and provide the team with more quality and arrival from the second line.

Atlético de Madrid targets Fermín López

The Atlético club has reportedly set its sights on the Andalusian midfielder from Barça, Fermín López. It is said that Simeone is a great admirer of the young 21-year-old attacking midfielder and wants to sign him next summer market. Simeone is convinced that Fermín is the ideal player to provide the team's midfield with the quality and depth it needs.

Fermín's great work ethic as well as his ability to arrive and goal-scoring instinct have sparked great Atlético interest. Fermín is not an undisputed starter for Flick but is an important player for the German coach. His departure is not ruled out, but what is clear is that Barça will not accept a price lower than 70 million.

Fermín López will not leave for less than 70 million

At Barça, there would be a general consensus not to listen to any offer for the player that is less than 70 "kilos." Let's remember that Barça bet on Fermín after the summer when the player won Olympic gold with the national team in Paris. Specifically, Fermín López renewed until June 2029 and a release clause of 500 million was set.

Initially, Barça counts on Fermín López for the future, he is considered a very important player. However, considering the club's economic situation, they are not closed to listening to offers for the player. The need to strengthen other positions on the field with top players could lead Laporta to reconsider Fermín's situation at Barça.