Joan Laporta, merciless, activates 2 departures hours before El Clásico: 'Out'

At Barça, there is absolute frustration over the elimination in the Champions League semifinals against Inter Milan. Joan Laporta and all of Barcelona had placed all their hopes on reaching the final after 10 years. Barça arrived at the match at a very high level, and although it was known that it wouldn't be easy, the possibility of losing the tie didn't cross anyone's mind.

However, what nobody wanted ended up happening, Inter Milan ended up pulling off the upset against all odds. A controversial goal in the dying moments with a possible foul on Gerard Martín tied the match and took it to extra time. Unfortunately, Inter would end up scoring the fourth goal, which meant the deepest despair for the Barça side.

| Europa Press

Joan Laporta makes the first decisions

At Barça, they have been working on sports planning for the next season for months. Joan Laporta knows he will be in a position to make certain important moves in the summer, and meanwhile, they are preparing the departures. Specifically, Joan Laporta is preparing the loans of Gerard Martín and Héctor Fort, who are not considered to have the sufficient level.

After the elimination, Barça is focused on securing LaLiga against its main rival, which they will have to defeat in tomorrow's Clásico. If Barça ends up winning, they will have sealed the League; otherwise, it could become very complicated for them.

Strengthening both full-backs, Joan Laporta's priority

Without Alejandro Balde or Jules Koundé, Barça has suffered much more than expected. For the coaching staff, it has become clear that neither Héctor Fort nor Gerard Martín have the sufficient level to be in the first team. Although Gerard Martín provided 2 assists in yesterday's match, Joan Laporta will bet on another footballer for the next season.

| @FCBarcelona_es, Europa Press, E-Noticies

Joan Laporta's idea is to loan Héctor Fort and Gerard Martín so they can have regular playing time and continue progressing. Their future at Barça will largely depend on their progress in the teams where they are loaned. Barça doesn't want to close the doors to either of them; they are considered young players with enough room for improvement who could be brought back in the future.

Defense condemns Barça

In the last three Champions League matches, Barça has conceded 10 goals, clear evidence of the team's issues. Borussia Dortmund was able to score 3 goals in the second leg of the quarterfinals with a hat trick from their center forward. Meanwhile, Inter Milan has been able to score 7 goals in two matches, once again highlighting the serious defensive problems.

The team has shown, throughout the competition, an enormous offensive strength, but the performance of the defense has condemned it. More than one player is in the spotlight: Araújo wasn't good at all in the last two goals. Several changes in defense are expected for the next season, and Joan Laporta knows the urgent need to shore up the defense.