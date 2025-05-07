Maximum tension, Gavi went after Ronald Araújo following the Inter-Barça: 'They Fought...'

The locker room at Barça is deeply affected by the Champions League elimination, but it would be even more so by a serious incident between two of the team's stars. The Inter-Barça match, which ended in favor of the Italian team, caused a lot of tension at Barça and, above all, it was felt in the locker room. Apparently, Ronald Araújo and Gavi had argued over soccer-related issues after the clash: maximum tension at Can Barça.

The match between Inter and Barça had everything, but apparently the tension extended beyond the field. In the same San Siro stadium, Gavi and Ronald Araújo reportedly clashed in the heat of the moment, as the midfielder felt that the Uruguayan was not fully engaged. According to some sources of dubious origin, Gavi also didn't appreciate Ronald Araújo's words to the press, which lacked clear self-criticism.

[IMAGE]{826627}[/IMAGE]

Gavi keeps an excellent relationship with Ronald Araújo, but that doesn't change the fact that he is a very visceral player and demanding with the rest of his teammates at FC Barcelona. Consulted by “e-Notícies”, sources from Barça assure that there was no confrontation, but rather they “exchanged words”.

Maximum tension, Gavi went after Ronald Araújo after the Inter-Barça: "They've fought..."

Beyond Ronald Araújo's soccer errors, highlighted in the final stretch of the clash, Gavi reportedly exploded over the Uruguayan's statements.

Araújo is one of the team's captains and, therefore, faced the media after the defeat at San Siro.

"Do you think I'm lacking decisiveness? In the first action I'm doing well, I'm marking him from the front. In the second... in soccer, there are coverages and that's how these plays are solved," stated Ronald Araújo, who felt attacked by the press present in Milan.

The culers were already very upset with Araújo for his mistakes, but these statements have further inflamed the spirits of the Barcelona fans. The Uruguayan defender's lack of self-criticism also reportedly sparked the anger of a Gavi who reportedly erupted in the locker room.