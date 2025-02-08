Jesús Vallejo Breaks His Silence with a Strong Message to Carlo Ancelotti: 'Seg...'

Jesús Vallejo is one of the players causing the most uncertainty among Real Madrid fans. Despite the many absences in the Whites' defense, the center-back is not playing at all despite being available. There is increasing speculation about the reasons why Carlo Ancelotti doesn't want to count on him.

Ancelotti has achieved great things as a coach, especially at Real Madrid, where he has been for many years. The fans hold him in high regard, but they are increasingly questioning him, especially due to his recent decisions. Now, Jesús Vallejo has spoken publicly and has sent a clear indirect message to the Italian coach.

| Instagram, @jesusvallejo1997

Real Madrid's and Jesús Vallejo's Current Situation

Real Madrid is the most awarded club in football history and is clearly the greatest in Europe. The Whites have recently won everything, but lately, the results are not what they usually see due to defensive problems. This has led part of the fans to start questioning Carlo Ancelotti, who continues to rely on his favorites.

This year, the squad has undergone many changes with the addition of Kylian Mbappé, but injuries have dictated the dynamics. Currently, the Merengue team has a serious problem in defense, but it seems Carlo Ancelotti doesn't see it. Jesús Vallejo, who could contribute a lot to the team with his resources and quality, is not getting any playing time.

Players like Tchouaméni, who has made several very noticeable mistakes, are getting more opportunities than Jesús Vallejo. A strange situation, as the Frenchman is a midfielder playing as a center-back. However, it seems there might be more behind Vallejo's disappearance, although his latest message gives no clues about it.

Jesús Vallejo Sends a Clear Message to Carlo Ancelotti

It seems that Jesús Vallejo refused to play against Deportiva Minera in the Copa del Rey qualifiers, citing physical problems. A gesture that didn't please Carlo Ancelotti at all. Perhaps that's why he has no opportunities.

However, Jesús Vallejo is not giving up and has posted an image on his social media that says it all. In it, he can be seen working alone, and he accompanies the photo with the following phrase: "And We Keep Training". Undoubtedly, a full-fledged jab that seems directed at Carlo Ancelotti.

We'll see if from now on Jesús Vallejo gets more playing time, but it seems unlikely. Carlo Ancelotti has preferred to opt for Jacobo Ramón, a youth player, over him, so his future looks quite bleak. In fact, it is most likely that Vallejo will leave Real Madrid once the current season ends.