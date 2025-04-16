Confirmed, Historic Exchange Between Barça and Betis: 'Pau Víctor in Exchange for...'

The 2024-2025 season has been a roller coaster for Pau Víctor at Barça. Despite his standout performances in the preseason and Hansi Flick's promise to be Lewandowski's backup, the forward has had minimal participation in the squad. With only 245 minutes accumulated in LaLiga, Pau Víctor has played in just 16 matches, starting only once.

Pau Víctor's situation is further complicated by the presence of Lewandowski, who remains Barça's undisputed forward. Only a series of injuries or a dip in form from the Pole could open a real opportunity for the young forward. In this scenario, Pau Víctor is already seeking a new destination, and Real Betis has emerged as an attractive option.​

Betis's Interest and the Possible Exchange

Manuel Pellegrini, Betis's coach, has shown a determined interest in Pau Víctor. The Barça forward fits the profile of player the Chilean coach is looking for: young, adaptable, and hungry for prominence. This interest has opened the door to a possible exchange between Barça and Betis.​

Meanwhile, Barça is looking to strengthen their wings for the next season. In this context, they have set their sights on Jesús Rodríguez, a 19-year-old left winger from Betis. His dribbling ability, flair, and capacity to unsettle opposing defenses have caught the attention of the Catalan club.

Jesús Rodríguez Is Betis's Gem

Since his debut in December under Pellegrini's direction, Jesús Rodríguez has shown an unusual maturity and game vision for his age. At 19, he has played 14 matches in LaLiga, standing out for his speed and ability to break through defenses. His performance has attracted the interest of major European clubs, including Barça.

Betis, aware of the value of their young star, has priced Jesús Rodríguez at 35 million euros. This high price reflects his potential and the competition for his signing.​

Given Jesús Rodríguez's valuation, Barça could offer Pau Víctor as part of the payment, adding an additional financial amount to match the 35 million demanded by Betis. This operation would allow the Catalan club to strengthen their attack with a quality winger, while Betis would incorporate a young forward with potential.