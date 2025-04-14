Official, Ter Stegen Says Goodbye to Camp Nou: Flick Asks for a Former Barça Acquaintance

The Situation Between the Posts at Barça Has Taken an Unexpected Turn This Season. Wojciech Szczesny, signed urgently to cover Marc-André ter Stegen's injury absence, has exceeded all expectations. With 22 matches unbeaten, 12 clean sheets, and a very positive influence in the locker room, the Polish goalkeeper has established himself as one of Flick's undisputed starters.

While Szczesny shines, Iñaki Peña has been relegated to oblivion, without significant opportunities. Meanwhile, Ter Stegen continues his recovery from the severe knee injury suffered in September. Although he has returned to training, his return to the starting line-up generates uncertainty and many doubts in Flick's coaching staff.

| Europa Press

Ter Stegen Asks to Play: Flick Responds

The German goalkeeper has recently made headlines for his desire to return before the end of the season. In recent statements, Ter Stegen has expressed his intention to talk to Flick to assess his return to the starting line-up when he feels fully recovered. However, his possible reintegration poses a dilemma, especially in the Champions League, where his inclusion would require Szczesny to be deregistered due to UEFA regulations.

The problem seems to grow with each passing day, as Ter Stegen doesn't want to be the substitute. He was already close to leaving for Manchester City when he had to compete with Claudio Bravo, and now history could repeat itself. Indeed, Flick has no intention whatsoever of removing Szczesny from the goal at this time.

| Europa Press

Flick and Laporta Have a New Plan for the Barça Goal

In light of this situation, Barça's management, led by Joan Laporta, is considering a strategic change. The idea is to keep Szczesny as the starter for another year and see how Ter Stegen responds. If the German refuses to accept his role, Flick would be considering bringing back Arnau Tenas, the current third goalkeeper at PSG and trained at La Masia.

Arnau Tenas, 23 years old, has not had opportunities in Paris and would welcome a return to Camp Nou. His knowledge of the club and his potential make him an attractive option to be Ter Stegen's medium-term replacement.

| Europa Press

Although Ter Stegen is under contract until 2028, his departure this summer is not ruled out. Barça would be willing to listen to offers for the German, seeking a solution that benefits both parties. The arrival of Arnau Tenas and the continuity of Szczesny would mark the beginning of a new era in the Barça goal.