One signing, two positions: Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde give the OK to their new partner

The cruel Champions League knockout against Inter has led Barça to realize that they need to find higher-level substitutes for Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde. Hansi Flick has insisted on the need to strengthen both full-back positions since the starters are light years ahead of Héctor Fort and Gerard Martín. Improving the squad's competitiveness in this aspect is a priority, and Deco and Laporta have been working on this for months.

It seems evident that neither Héctor Fort nor Gerard Martín have the necessary level, so they will be loaned out next season with the aim of gaining more experience. Their departure will open the door to new signings with experience and the necessary level to compete with Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde. In this regard, several names have circulated in recent weeks.

Several candidates, only one finalist

For weeks, the Barça environment has pointed out several interesting profiles for the next season. On the right side, players like Vanderson, Marc Pubill, or Ratiu have been mentioned insistently. Meanwhile, on the left, others like Grimaldo or Caio Hernique have also been considered.

However, given the economic difficulties in executing two signings of this caliber, FC Barcelona has changed its strategy. To accompany Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde, Deco will only make one addition. That is, it is a defender with more than enough capacity to play on both sides without problems: Óscar Mingueza.

Óscar Mingueza, a top-level substitute for Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde

The Celta de Vigo full-back is having a great campaign showing he is ready to return to Barça. It is no secret that Hansi Flick has a weakness for versatile players who can occupy various positions. That's why Óscar Mingueza is so appealing to the Barça board: he can play on both wings without issue.

Mingueza has a release clause of 20 million. However, let's remember that Barça kept 50% of his rights in case of a future sale, so he could return to Camp Nou for only 10 million. This season, the Celta star has participated in 32 matches, scoring 3 goals and providing 6 assists.

Óscar Mingueza's return to Camp Nou

At Celta, they don't want to let Óscar Mingueza go, but they are clear that if he doesn't renew in the few weeks remaining, they will have to activate his sale. And that's where FC Barcelona comes in. Mingueza has reached his best level at Celta, a situation that has not gone unnoticed by Barça's sports management.

With the need to strengthen both full-back positions and considering Óscar Mingueza's versatility, it is very likely that Barça will attempt to sign him. His price is also a factor in his favor considering the exorbitant prices in the market. Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde have already given their OK to the return of the youth player, as they consider he would be a good substitute.