Neither Robert Lewandowski nor Ferran Torres: Barça Dreams of an Even Better '9' for Free

Barça has enjoyed a prolific attacking season. Hansi Flick has trusted Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres as his main offensive references, and the results have been remarkable. The Polish forward has scored 40 goals, while Ferran has contributed 19 goals, together accounting for 59 of the team's 154 goals.

However, looking ahead to the next season, the club faces important strategic decisions. The age of Lewandowski, who will turn 37 in 2026, raises the need to plan his succession. Additionally, the outstanding performance of Ferran Torres has sparked interest from other clubs, and his desire to have a more prominent role could lead him to consider some new opportunities.

The '9' That Fits Barça's Ideal Profile

In this scenario, Barça has set its sights on Jonathan David, a Canadian forward from Lille. David has proven to be a consistent scorer, accumulating 23 goals and 9 assists in the 2024/2025 season. His ability to link up outside the box and his effectiveness in finishing make him an ideal candidate for the play style promoted by Hansi Flick.

Moreover, the contract of Jonathan David with Lille ends in June 2025, which would allow Barça to incorporate him without a transfer fee. This circumstance is especially relevant given the club's financial situation, which seeks to strengthen without compromising its economic stability.

Jonathan David Wants to Play for Barça, but Inter Pressures

However, Barça is not alone in the race for Jonathan David. Clubs like Inter Milan and West Ham United have shown interest in the skillful and effective Canadian striker. The competition for his signing will be intense, so FC Barcelona must act with determination if they wish to secure his services.

Jonathan David has expressed in the past his admiration for Barça and his desire to play in LaLiga. This factor could tip the balance in favor of the Catalan club, as long as the right conditions for his incorporation are presented. However, according to the latest information, it seems that Inter already has his signing almost secured.

The potential arrival of Jonathan David represents a strategic opportunity for Barça. His profile fits Flick's tactical needs, and his incorporation without a transfer fee would ease the club's financial constraints. Additionally, his youth and projection make him a long-term investment.