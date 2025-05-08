Surprise, Gavi has three offers on the table, goodbye Barça: 'Right Now He's Leaving...'

Gavi is going through a complicated moment at Barça: despite being one of the brightest promises in world soccer, he hasn't managed to find a spot in the starting eleven. After being sidelined for almost a year due to a knee injury, Gavi returned to the field last October. However, his role in Flick's scheme has been much more discreet than desired.

The competition in the culé midfield is enormous, and there is a lot of quality among all its members. Hansi Flick bets on Pedri, Frenkie de Jong, and Dani Olmo as starters, but even Fermín López is ahead of Gavi. The '6' has confessed not to be worried about this situation, but if it drags on too long, he might consider leaving, and offers won't be lacking at any time.

| @FCBarcelona_es

Currently, Gavi has to patiently wait for the opportunities that may come his way, a situation that has caught the attention of some of Europe's top teams. Specifically, he has three very interesting proposals on the table. As we say, for now, he doesn't consider saying goodbye to Barça, right now he is going to focus on trying to convince Flick, but anything can happen.

PSG doesn't give up and goes all out for Gavi

Luis Enrique is the first on the list: he is urging PSG's leadership to make Gavi's signing a reality. The Parisian team would be willing to present a million-dollar offer that could seduce both Deco and the midfielder. PSG's idea would be to make him one of the highest-paid footballers on the squad and guarantee him a leading role on the team.

| Europa Press, LaLiga

Let's remember that Laporta renewed Gavi during the winter market until 2030, establishing a 1 billion clause. For now, he feels calm and will wait patiently for his opportunities, but he knows that if nothing changes, he could accept any of the proposals he has. Barça's '6' has been sought after by PSG for some time, and now Manchester City and Chelsea have joined in.

Chelsea and Manchester City also bid for Gavi, but he is going to stay

Not only does PSG have its focus on Gavi, other European giants like Manchester City or Chelsea are also interested. Chelsea, with strong financial muscle, can take the step of wanting to sign him and bring him to the Premier League. Meanwhile, City is preparing a revolution that the FC Barcelona midfielder could lead.

| E-Noticies

Gavi has won over Pep Guardiola, who would like to incorporate him into his team in the process of renewing his squad. There are many siren calls around the Andalusian, and we will have to be alert to how they evolve during the summer. For now, Gavi doesn't want to move from Camp Nou, but in soccer, anything can happen.