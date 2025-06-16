Aitana Bonmatí's dream signing becomes official: she signs with Barça until 2029

Women's Barça have completed one of the most desired signings of the season. After months of rumors, the signing of a desired footballer has become official.

The player, who grew up in Barça's youth academy, returns home after leaving a significant mark in her career. Although she didn't make her debut with the first team, she will now have the opportunity to fulfill her dream.

A signing with great significance for Barça

Laia Aleixandri returns to Women's Barça as a free agent, after her time at Atlético and Manchester City, to fulfill her dream of playing for the blaugrana club. This signing is an important step for the blaugrana defense, as Laia brings experience and a deep understanding of the club's play style.

For Laia Aleixandri, returning to Can Barça not only means coming back to her football home, but also a new opportunity to shine in her career.

The support of her national teammates

Aleixandri has not only been welcomed by the club, but also by her national teammates, who have spoken highly of her. Among them are key figures of the team such as Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, and Ona Batlle.

The Catalan center-back has an excellent relationship with these players, which promises a great adaptation to the group and to the play style that characterizes Women's Barça. Her presence will be an additional boost for a squad that keeps gaining talent and cohesion.

Barça secures a long-term project

Laia Aleixandri's contract with Barça runs until June 30, 2029, which strengthens the club's commitment to a long-term project. At a time when the transfer market keeps moving, the arrival of Laia Aleixandri is a key move. With her, Barça strengthens the defense and ensures the return of a footballer who knows the meaning of wearing the blaugrana jersey.

The only signing of the season… for now

In the absence of last-minute moves in the market, Laia Aleixandri becomes the only confirmed signing for the upcoming season. Despite rumors about other additions, the return of Laia Aleixandri marks a turning point in Barça's sports project.

With her experience and connection to the club, Barça faces the upcoming season with optimism. Laia Aleixandri, with her contract until 2029, is a quality signing and a symbol of unity and future for Women's Barça.