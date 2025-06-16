Maximum happiness for Hansi Flick: it's official, the prodigal son returns to Barça

Hansi Flick wants the good atmosphere and positive results to keep reigning at FC Barcelona. After a tremendously successful first season, the German coach is already working intensely on planning for the next campaign. Transfers in and out are at the center of all decisions, but Flick is especially interested in resolving the future of the club's prodigal son, who could return this summer.

Hansi Flick arrived in the Catalan capital last summer with very clear ideas. He knew how he wanted Barça to play, but he didn't have the necessary tools to implement his innovative working methods. The language barrier was one of the main obstacles.

Communicating his philosophy and conveying his concepts became complicated. It was then that Hansi Flick asked for help, not from just anyone. He requested the presence of the person who, over time, would become his best ally: Thiago Alcántara.

Thiago Alcántara, Hansi Flick's right-hand man

The former midfielder, with a past at Barça and Bayern Munich, understands the Barça playing model perfectly. That's why his arrival was met with enthusiasm in the locker room last summer. Thiago Alcántara joined the coaching staff with a very clear role: to be the bridge between Hansi Flick and the players.

He more than delivered. His presence helped unite the group and make daily training sessions run more smoothly. However, halfway through the season and without prior notice, Thiago Alcántara had to leave the club and left Hansi Flick: tax reasons forced him to return to England.

It was a discreet but painful departure for everyone. The squad missed Thiago Alcántara, and Hansi Flick even more so. That's why, looking ahead to next season, Flick has requested his return: he wants to have Thiago back on his staff.

Hansi Flick has already spoken with Thiago Alcántara

According to the newspaper AS, Hansi Flick has already taken steps to make his return possible. In fact, he invited Thiago Alcántara to spend a few days in Formentera with the rest of his staff. There, in addition to relaxing, they worked on his incorporation and discussed his new role in the first team's technical structure.

The news has been received with enthusiasm in the Barça environment, and Thiago Alcántara is also excited about the idea. Everything suggests it's only a matter of time before it becomes official: the prodigal son is back. For Hansi Flick, his return means much more than a simple signing, since Thiago is a key piece for consolidating his project at Barça.