Barça and Joan García, the goalkeeper from Sallent, have had a finalized agreement for several days, but in recent hours, it has become effective with the payment of his release clause. Barça has paid the €25 million (plus the corresponding CPI) of Joan García's clause and, therefore, the goalkeeper is no longer the property of RCD Espanyol. Joan García, who will sign with Barça until 2031, has already broken his silence and confirmed that he is ready for the "worst," according to what "e-Notícies" has been able to confirm.

Barça has been working for weeks on signing Joan García, but this Monday it will become official, which forces the goalkeeper to break his silence, even though he is resting. Joan García, who will leave RCD Espanyol to sign for Barça, is "obliged" to address his former fans, who have watched him grow since he was a child. Joan García is already breaking his silence and plans to do so in a very peculiar way: this digital outlet already knows the "modus operandi" he has chosen, Barça also confirms it.

Barça paid the release clause of Joan García this past Friday and it has already been validated by LaLiga EA Sports, so the official announcement of the signing will be immediate. Joan García already has the message ready that he will send to Espanyol's fans, who are extremely angry about the goalkeeper's "betrayal," as he will wear the colors of the city's eternal rival. In other words: Joan García will break his silence in the coming hours and has made a drastic decision in this regard, nobody expects it and it will be surprising.

Official, Joan García breaks his silence and announces his future: "I won't allow them to..."

As this digital outlet has already reported, Joan García's future lies with Can Barça, where he will play for the next six seasons. The RCD Espanyol goalkeeper plans to announce his departure from the "perico" club this Monday afternoon, although bureaucratic factors could cause a slight delay. Joan García's circle is worried, especially because of the hostile atmosphere that will arise with the transfer: "It's not easy to go from Espanyol to Barça when you're an idol," sources say.

Joan García, practically obliged, will break his silence on his social media, where he plans to announce his signing for Barça. The text with which he will announce his move is already written and his circle confirms that it will have a particular feature. García doesn't want his family to suffer, which is why he will disable comments on that post on Instagram, in which he will announce that he is leaving Espanyol to join Barça.

Joan García makes a drastic and already confirmed decision: this will be his farewell letter, signs for Barça

According to "SER", Joan García has almost decided "not to allow comments on his farewell letter", since he knows that, unfortunately, the vast majority would be very derogatory.

Meanwhile, Barça expects to make Joan García's signing official this Monday, although they are also preparing in case they don't receive the "OK" until Tuesday of this week. Joan García is on vacation and will rest until July 13, 2025, when the "culer" team will officially start the preseason under Flick's guidance.