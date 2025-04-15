Marc Bernal's Signing Confirmed, Barça Gives the OK: The Agreement Is Complete

Marc Bernal is one of Barça's great promises. At 17 years old, the brilliant defensive midfielder has captivated fans and experts with his talent and maturity on the field. His playing style has led many to consider him the natural heir to Sergio Busquets in the culé midfield.

The 2024-2025 season has been truly intense for Marc Bernal. After an outstanding preseason under the direction of Hansi Flick, he debuted in LaLiga on August 17, 2024, in the 2-1 victory against Valencia. His performance in the first matches was exceptional, establishing himself as a starter and proving a vision of the game and a ball recovery ability that recalled the legendary Sergi Busquets.

| Europa Press

An Injury Halted Marc Bernal's Rise

Unfortunately, Marc Bernal's promising trajectory was cut short on August 27, 2024, during a match against Rayo Vallecano. In the last minutes of the game, he suffered a torn anterior cruciate ligament in his left knee and an injury to the external meniscus. This double injury required surgery and has kept him off the field for several months.

Despite the severity of the injury, Barça has shown their trust in Marc Bernal by renewing his contract until 2026, with the commitment to extend it to 2029. Additionally, the release clause has been increased from 20 to 500M, reflecting the high regard in which the player is held. The extension until 2029 hasn't been signed yet, but Bernal is already taking the right steps in this direction.

During his recovery, Marc Bernal has kept a positive and committed attitude. In March 2025, the club provided an update on his condition, highlighting his dedication at the Ciutat Esportiva to overcome the injury and his focus on a full recovery.

Barça Gives the OK to His Signing

Recently, it has been confirmed that Marc Bernal has signed with a renowned representation agency. This strategic move aims to ensure that his professional future is in the best hands, especially considering his imminent renewal with Barça. With this signing, Bernal secures the best possible conditions.

Marc Bernal represents the hope and talent of Barça's youth academy. Despite the physical challenges, his determination and institutional support ensure that his future at the club is solid. Fans eagerly await his return to the field, trusting that he will continue the legacy of excellence in the midfield of the great Catalan team.