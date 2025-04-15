Transfer Closed, Less Than €10 Million, Barça and Atlético Accept: Laporta Says Goodbye

Barça and Atlético de Madrid are two teams that compete every year for the titles at stake, but also in the transfer market. For several seasons now, it has been common to see transfers and exchanges between both entities. The most important examples are David Villa, Luis Suárez, or Antoine Griezmann himself.

In recent days, Laporta has managed to close a new transfer to Atlético: Flick's first discard says goodbye to Barça. It was an open secret that Simeone was tracking an asset of the Catalan club that the German coach doesn't count on. He knows him perfectly and knows what he can contribute, so he has asked Enrique Cerezo to make an effort to close his transfer.

| Europa Press

In this regard, although it is not yet official, it is very likely that Clément Lenglet will not wear the FC Barcelona jersey again. He is currently on loan, precisely, at Atlético, and Simeone is delighted with his performance. Flick doesn't count on him and Laporta will activate his sale, although he has already assumed that he won't be able to recover the 35 million (35M) that Barça paid back in the day.

Laporta Sets Price for Clément Lenglet

Clément Lenglet is a footballer who has a high salary in the Barça squad and Laporta wants to offload him as soon as possible. There has been talk of an agreement close to 10 million, but the reality is different. Finally, Barça will have to settle for a lower figure, around 6 "kilos."

| @Atleti

A more than reasonable price considering the good performance he has offered this season wearing the red and white. Laporta ensures in this way to free up salary mass for potential target signings in the upcoming summer market. Clément Lenglet will cease to be a burden for Barça and Atlético will incorporate a center-back who has been a perfect fit for them this season.

Simeone Bets on Clément Lenglet

Clément Lenglet has been one of the most used footballers by Simeone this season. After an irregular start, the French center-back has settled into Cholo's starting line-up. Lenglet has played, so far, 29 matches, 2,456 minutes of effective play, scoring 2 goals and providing 2 assists.

Although his arrival didn't generate great excitement among Atlético de Madrid fans, the center-back has managed to earn a spot in the starting eleven. Thanks to his professionalism and defensive reliability, he has become a key piece in Atlético's defense. Simeone's bet on Clément Lenglet not only responds to a great season but also to long-term planning.