Florentino Pérez, More Generous Than Ever, Warns Before Real Madrid-Arsenal: 'If...'

Real Madrid faces one of the toughest ties of the season, following their 3-0 defeat against Arsenal in the first leg. The Emirates was a nightmare for the Whites, who were outplayed in every aspect.

Goals from Declan Rice, with two impressive free kicks, and Mikel Merino's goal left Real Madrid without a response. Arsenal's victory was clear and convincing, leaving Ancelotti's team in a very difficult position ahead of the return leg.

Real Madrid Doesn't Give Up: Motivational Talk in the Locker Room

Despite the heavy blow received at Emirates Stadium, Real Madrid hasn't lost hope. After the match, Jude Bellingham and Fede Valverde gave a talk in the locker room to motivate the team and reaffirm their confidence in a comeback.

Both players, essential in Real Madrid's scheme, urged their teammates not to give up and to give it their all today at Bernabéu. The team's morale seems intact and the squad remains convinced that they can reverse the result at home.

Santiago Bernabéu, Key to the Comeback

Real Madrid clings to Santiago Bernabéu to try to overturn the tie. The Madrid stadium has witnessed countless historic comebacks and, to repeat the feat, the Whites will need the support of their fans.

Florentino Pérez, aware of the pressure and importance of this moment, has spoken with the squad to encourage them before the crucial return match. The club president has conveyed his trust and promised them a great reward if they manage to advance to the semifinals.

Florentino Pérez's Promise: A Reward for the Players

Florentino Pérez has gone further in his message of support. The Real Madrid president has assured that the players will receive a financial reward if they achieve the comeback against Arsenal and advance to the Champions League semifinals.

"If you win and we advance to the semifinals, you'll have a reward from the club," he told the players, just as he did before the round of 16 against Atleti. This extra motivation could be the push needed for the team to give their best in the return match.

The Key Is in the Attitude

With Florentino Pérez's promise and the motivation from players like Bellingham and Valverde, Real Madrid is clear that the comeback is possible.

Despite the three-goal deficit, the team trusts their quality and the unconditional support of their fans at Bernabéu. Today's match will be a test of character for the players and, if they achieve the miracle, Real Madrid will secure a spot in the Champions League semifinals.