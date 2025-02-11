Bombshell! Barça Seeks New Coach, Laporta Tells Flick: 'The Chosen One...'

Laporta has had to make a series of important decisions since he became president of Barça. Despite being one of the most criticized figures, the club is resurfacing thanks to his management. In fact, Flick's arrival is precisely thanks to him and his sporting director, Deco.

Those in the City of Barcelona are enthusiastically celebrating that the squad has become competitive again after several aimless seasons. Flick has been the one who has brought about this new scenario thanks to his wisdom and new ideas. However, although he has everything under control, Laporta could make a decision that will affect his future plans.

Laporta Gives the Order

With Flick's arrival, Barça has become a well-oiled machine in which all the pieces are important. All the players have improved considerably, and the results are the perfect reflection of this. However, it seems that the German coach's biggest request will not be fulfilled.

Flick hasn't requested extremely expensive signings and has adapted to the club's needs from the very beginning. However, his only request, the return of Thiago Alcántara to his staff, is becoming complicated. This is because Laporta has a new destination for the legendary midfielder.

Specifically, seeing the situation in which the reserve team finds itself, Laporta has decided to start looking for a new coach. Albert Sánchez, who currently manages the 'B' team, is under scrutiny due to the results achieved this season. Specifically, the reserve team occupies the seventeenth position, so the risk of relegation is real, and Thiago Alcántara could be the solution.

Thiago Alcántara, Between Flick and Laporta

Thiago Alcántara started the season helping Flick with day-to-day tasks with the players. His command of Spanish and German, in addition to his football knowledge, quickly earned him everyone's affection. However, for tax reasons, Thiago had to return to live in England.

Now, several months later, Thiago Alcántara's return to FC Barcelona is a reality. Flick wants him back, and Laporta had agreed, but now, after the situation with Albert Sánchez, everything has changed. Thiago is very likely to take charge of the reserve team until the end of the season, which would leave Flick with nothing.

However, Thiago Alcántara is not the only option Laporta is considering. Juliano Belletti, who currently manages the Juvenil team, is also strongly rumored to replace Albert Sánchez. We will see what happens, but events could unfold at any moment.