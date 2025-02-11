Official, Returns to Barça! Hansi Flick Already Has the Signing He Wanted So Much, €3M

Barça is on an upward trend and, as expected, wants to ensure the continuity of the German coach, Hansi Flick, who is considering sitting down to negotiate his contract renewal with the club. To try to please Hansi Flick, Barça is providing all kinds of facilities that, initially, couldn't be offered mainly for economic reasons. The club's financial situation has improved, and consequently, Barça has confirmed the most desired signing by Hansi Flick: arriving in the next few days, it's official now.

Barça has been hinting for a few weeks that Hansi Flick is the ideal man to lead the new culer project, and the satisfaction within the club is at its peak: they want to renew him. To make Hansi Flick even happier at Barça, the culer club has set out to strengthen its technical staff with a signing that has already been fully confirmed. Barça hopes to make it official on a large scale in the coming weeks, as the agreement is closed and Hansi Flick already knows: his most desired signing is already secured.

Hansi Flick, German coach of Barça, has changed the face of the Catalan club and has become the absolute leader of a project that has reached cruising speed. Hansi Flick has surprised even the most optimistic and Barça, with hardly any spending during the transfer market, has become a serious contender to win all the titles. Now, as if the excitement caused wasn't enough, Flick already knows he will be able to count on a new technical and tactical tool: the signing is confirmed, Barça makes it official.

Hansi Flick arrived at Can Barça when the club was going through a peculiar moment both in sports and economic terms. As expected, Hansi Flick had to start working with somewhat less developed tools than in other clubs, but Barça promised him improvements that have now arrived. And, as confirmed by 'e-Notícies', Barça is very close to making official the return of one of Barça's great historical figures: official sooner rather than later.

We refer to the former Barça footballer, among other teams, Thiago Alcántara, who was already part of Hansi Flick's technical staff during the team's preseason held in the United States. Hansi Flick valued very positively the 'practices' of Thiago Alcántara and insisted a lot for Barça to sign him and, therefore, incorporate him into his technical staff.

Now this request has become a complete reality: Thiago Alcántara, the most desired signing by Hansi Flick, will return to Barça to join the culer block's technical discipline. Thiago Alcántara had to decline a proposal from Barça due to a bureaucratic issue that has now been solved and, therefore, now he can sign his new contract with the club.