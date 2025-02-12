Jules Koundé Goes After Flick Following the Offer Barça Has Received: 'I Will Return to...'

Jules Koundé has become one of the best full-backs in the current football scene. The Frenchman, despite playing as a full-back for his national team, preferred to be in the center of defense at Barça. According to him, he felt more comfortable in the middle of the backline, so he wanted to perform that role.

At the start of last season, Jules Koundé's level began to decline drastically, and Xavi Hernández had to make a decision. The coach, who didn't want to leave his player on the bench, decided to try him as a wing-back. Over time, he has solidified on the right side, but everything could change in Flick's new era.

| Europa Press

Flick Has to Make a Decision

Jules Koundé's adaptation to the wing wasn't easy, but little by little, he has improved and shown more comfort. In fact, he wanted to return to the center of defense, but his good performances on the side prevented it. Later, he stated that he was already happy with his current position and that, although it had been difficult, he had adapted.

Flick has continued with the project that Xavi started and has taken advantage of most of his decisions. Although there have been many changes in the way of training and managing the team, the DNA remains the same. The German has continued to give importance to young players and has kept Koundé in his new position.

Even so, Jules Koundé is still thinking about returning to the center of defense, especially after recent leaks. Meanwhile, Juventus isn't giving up on Ronald Araújo, so there could be a gap in the center of the culé defense. Although the Uruguayan has just renewed, the considerable reduction in his release clause is thought-provoking.

| Europa Press

Ronald Araújo Returns Jules Koundé to His Place

Ronald Araújo is one of the best center-backs in the world, but his renewal, although pleasing to all culés, hides something. That his release clause has gone from 1,000 million to 65 indicates that an escape route has been left open. Juventus of Turin remains very interested in the Barça center-back's services.

If Flick can't do anything to keep Araújo, there will be a gap in the center of defense. Jules Koundé could take the opportunity to return to the position he has occupied for so many years. We'll see what happens, but it's clear that Koundé's versatility is a true blessing for FC Barcelona.