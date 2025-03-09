Shock at Barça After Carles Miñarro's Wife's Words: 'With a Lot of…'

The sports world is in mourning following the passing of Carles Miñarro García, the first team doctor of FC Barcelona. Miñarro passed away suddenly this past Saturday.

At 53 years old, Carles Miñarro may have suffered a heart attack at the hotel where the team was staying. However, it will be necessary to wait for the autopsy to confirm the exact causes of his death. His unexpected departure has left a deep sadness in the club.

Carles Miñarro's Wife Has Shocked with Her Last Words

The death of Carles Miñarro has hit the Barça locker room hard. The news of his death has caused great shock among the players and the coaching staff, who remembered him as a dedicated professional and a person with a close demeanor.

His wife, Mar Ballester, wanted to say goodbye to him through social media with an emotional message. In her words, she expressed the pain left by his absence, highlighting his role as a husband, father, and companion.

Additionally, she highlighted the indelible mark he leaves on those who knew him. Her farewell has moved all who shared moments with him, reflecting the affection and respect he inspired both professionally and personally.

"With great sadness, I inform you of the sudden death of my husband, Carles Miñarro, on March 8. Husband, father, brother, cousin, clean, brother-in-law... A great person we will always remember. R.I.P.," wrote Mar Ballester.

Carles Miñarro Was Very Loved at FC Barcelona

Carles Miñarro joined Barça's medical team this season, replacing Dr. Xavier Valle. Previously, he had worked in the club's futsal and had an extensive career in the sports field.

His experience included years of work at the Centre d'Alt Rendiment de Sant Cugat and in the medical services of teams like Centre d’Esports Sabadell, Sant Andreu, and Terrassa FC. In the latter, he coincided with Miquel Olmo, father of footballer Dani Olmo.

Since his arrival at the first team, he became an essential pillar alongside the historic Ricard Pruna. His role was key in attending to injured players, such as Marc Bernal and Ter Stegen, whom he assisted in difficult times.

He was also present in emergency situations, such as when Gavi suffered a concussion in a match against Alavés. At that moment, Carles Miñarro applied the medical protocol decisively, ensuring the footballer's well-being before removing him from the field.