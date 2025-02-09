Sentenced, He Bursts Into Tears: Pau Cubarsí Finds Out After Barça's Victory

Good news keeps coming to FC Barcelona. If yesterday we learned that Ter Stegen could return by May, and that the Madrid classic ended in a draw, today Flick's team has secured another victory. They did so by defeating Sevilla 4-1 in a truly thrilling match full of offensive alternatives for both teams.

In the first half, Lewandowski put the Catalans ahead and scored his 19th goal of the season in LaLiga. Figures within reach of very few that place him among the best '9s' in the world. But shortly after, Sevilla equalized and, to make matters worse, Ronald Araújo got injured and Pau Cubarsí had to come in for him.

[IMAGE]{830566}[/IMAGE]

In the second half, Fermín, who had just come on for Gavi, put Hansi Flick's team ahead again before being sent off. But Raphinha and Eric García appeared to seal the 4-1 final. However, despite the three points and the joy currently filling the Barça locker room, the Sevilla-Barça match leaves a clear standout.

Tears on Barça's Bench

LaLiga tightens up again after FC Barcelona's victory against Sevilla. Right now, the top three are within two points, so anything can happen in the coming months. Flick's team is closely following Atleti and Madrid, and they still have to face them.

The first of these challenges will take place on March 16, when Barça will face Simeone's team. And for that match, Ronald Araújo could still be a doubt, as his medical history is not encouraging lately. Today he had a great opportunity to convince Flick and didn't succeed: injury and a negative role in Sevilla's goal.

The Uruguayan had to leave the field midway through the first half after a tough tackle from Saúl and was seen crying on the Barça bench. Everything indicates that he suffers from an ankle sprain and will be out for the next few weeks: a terrible piece of news for Ronald Araújo, who is going through challenging weeks. Let's remember that he was about to leave in January, and after many rumors, he ended up renewing, but with a 65 million clause that puts him up for sale.

Ronald Araújo Also Appears in the Photo of Sevilla's Goal

Beyond what happened to his ankle, Ronald Araújo had already been singled out in Sevilla's goal. Perhaps due to a lack of practice or regularity, but he broke the impeccable offside line perfected by Flick. It's true that the action is on the edge, but it remains surprising, as Pau Cubarsí, in that sense, is a veteran.

Now we'll see what happens with Ronald Araújo and the extent of his injury. Losing the Uruguayan is never pleasant news, so let's hope he can return as soon as possible. For now, Pau Cubarsí will return to his untouchable role: Íñigo and Eric will be the ones rotating alongside him.