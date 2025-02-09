Mikel Arteta Calls Lamine Yamal and Tells Him the Truth: 'I'm Going to Sign Your Friend'

Mikel Arteta is doing great things at Arsenal, and the squad is constantly improving and enhancing its football. In fact, last season they almost won the Premier League, which wasn't decided until the last moment. This year, they are in second place and getting closer to glory.

Meanwhile, Barça is experiencing a great moment, and good results have become normal in Barcelona. For example, the other day, Valencia suffered the onslaught of Barça, enduring a thrashing in which Lamine Yamal participated. Now, a friend of the aforementioned is close to joining Mikel Arteta's team.

| @lamineyamal, Instagram

Mikel Arteta Goes After Lamine Yamal's Friend

Lamine Yamal is the most promising talent in current football, and the Spanish are applauding him in every stadium he visits. In fact, he already surprised in the European Championship, which was the ultimate test to see if he was really that good. Many people outside Barça didn't want to admit he was one of the best today until they saw him at the European level.

Evidently, Lamine Yamal didn't disappoint and was one of Spain's key pieces in winning the top European award. Many high-level teams showed interest in him, but he has made it clear on several occasions that he doesn't want to leave Barça. In fact, it's only a matter of time before he renews with the club of his life.

During this summer, there was a lot of commotion during the summer transfer market because Barça fans were asking for a partner for Lamine Yamal. At that time, Raphinha wasn't at the level he is now, and reinforcements were urgently needed. Now, the addition that was most talked about in Barça's offices is close to starting conversations with Mikel Arteta.

Mikel Arteta's Choice

Mikel Arteta has communicated to his circle that he wants to go for Athletic Club's star, Nico Williams. The player, who excelled alongside Lamine Yamal in the European Championship, has also caught the attention of several of Europe's greats. Even so, Athletic Club managed to retain him, and for now, he hasn't moved.

| Europa Press

It is known that Lamine Yamal and the rest of Barça's teammates insisted that he sign for their club, but it didn't happen. It is likely that during the next transfer market, there will be moves from Mikel Arteta.