Hansi Flick's FC Barcelona wants to maintain the good feelings gathered over the past few weeks and take advantage of the double stumble by Madrid and Atleti. Last night's draw in the classic tightens the top area of LaLiga, and Barça doesn't want to miss the train. That's why today, against Sevilla at the Sánchez-Pizjuán, the Catalans have come out determined to take the three points from the first minute.

To achieve their goal, Barça has stepped on the gas and Lewandowski has opened the scoring right at the start. However, Sevilla equalized shortly after, and to top it off, Ronald Araújo had to leave injured shortly after. Undoubtedly, despite Hansi Flick's intentions, the match is not being easy at all.

| Europa Press

Now, beyond what has happened on the field during the first half, the FC Barcelona locker room is in high spirits. This is because Hansi Flick has just learned that he could have reinforcements in the coming months. Specifically, starting in May, when the season is still not over.

Hansi Flick Awaits It Like May Water

Since his arrival, Hansi Flick has been characterized by being direct and sincere. He has very clear ideas and doesn't commit to anyone: he only wants the best for the team. And it seems that the tactic works for him, as he has the locker room fully engaged.

However, one of his latest decisions is creating more controversy than expected. The Barça goal has become a real powder keg since Iñaki Peña, surprisingly, lost his starting position. It happened in the Spanish Super Cup, and from that moment on, Szczęsny has become indisputable.

| E-Noticies, Europa Press, FCB

Hansi Flick already warned last week that the Pole is the number one and will play everything unless there's a major surprise. A somewhat strange decision, as the level shown by Iñaki Peña wasn't bad. Many claim there must be some reason beyond sports for the disappearance of the '13'.

Neither Szczęsny Nor Iñaki Peña: Hansi Flick Celebrates the Latest News

Even so, amid this mess, Hansi Flick has received the best possible news. Ter Stegen could be available starting in May. The German was injured last September after suffering a patellar tendon rupture, an ailment that promised to keep him out until next season.

However, almost miraculously, Ter Stegen could reappear this very season. It would be for the final matches, but he would arrive to face the decisive stretch and, who knows, possibly solve the goalkeeping dilemma. Hansi Flick trusts him blindly and won't hesitate to give him minutes as soon as he recovers.