Sentenced by Alphonso Davies, he leaves Bayern and comes to Barça: 'New Jordi Alba'

Alphonso Davies, Bayern's full-back, was rumored to sign for Barça during this transfer market, but the truth is that the Canadian has ended up renewing with the German club. Alphonso Davies listened to offers from Barça and Real Madrid, but he has chosen to stay at Bayern, which has caused a radical turn of events with another player. We are talking about another of Bayern's great full-backs: he reminds a lot of Jordi Alba and, after the renewal of Alphonso Davies, he is already looking to leave Germany and sign for Barça.

Barça is very alert to the situation after the renewal of Alphonso Davies, as it should be remembered that the club is still looking to strengthen its full-backs this upcoming transfer market. Barça is happy with Jules Koundé and Alejandro Balde, but they want them to have more competition and, therefore, they want to sign the new Jordi Alba, who would come from Bayern. This full-back aspired to be a starter at Bayern, but with the renewal of Alphonso Davies, he has seen that it will be impossible and now intends to force his departure: Barça wants him.

Barça is fully entering the summer transfer market and is doing so with its sights set on one of its main objectives: strengthening the team's defense. In addition to wanting to secure the arrival of left winger Nico Williams, Barça has set its sights on the new Jordi Alba, who has offers and wants to leave Bayern. Flick wants to strengthen the full-backs and Barça has set the challenge of closing the arrival of a star who doesn't intend to compete with Alphonso Davies, the undisputed full-back.

Alphonso Davies renews with Bayern and Barça gets in touch with the new Jordi Alba: "Come to Barça now, brother..."

It is clear that, on the horizon, the figure of Jordi Alba, one of the best full-backs in Barça's modern history, still remains. Hansi Flick wants Barça to go to the transfer market to incorporate a full-back and Deco has already done his homework: it costs 5M and he wants to come to Barça. After the renewal of Alphonso Davies, Barça has seen a great opportunity at Bayern: a substitute full-back with a past at Barça wants to join Flick's group now.

Barça has several objectives for this upcoming transfer market, but it wants to focus on the main ones: one of them is to strengthen the full-backs with at least one new signing. Barça, with the arrival of the German coach Hansi Flick, dreams big again and seeks to close a dream summer transfer market. The priority is clear after the renewal of Alphonso Davies: to sign Bayern's great gem, who doesn't see himself capable of competing for a spot at Bayern.

Sentenced by Alphonso Davies, he leaves Bayern and comes to Barça: 'New Jordi Alba'

Alphonso Davies doesn't sentence anyone directly, but he has done so indirectly: by renewing his contract with Bayern, he has closed the doors to a gem. This gem in question, still very young, reminds a lot of Jordi Alba and, according to 'e-Notícies', he would be very close to Barça after Davies's renewal with Bayern. Hansi Flick wants to have a figure that reminds a lot of the best Jordi Alba and, for this, Barça has no choice but to go to the transfer market.

Alejandro Balde will have a leading role, but Barça wants to have more figures and replacements, especially considering that the future of the Uruguayan Ronald Araújo is not clear. With all this, Barça is doing its homework and would have closed the arrival of a player of the level and character of Jordi Alba who would have already given the final 'OK'. Alphonso Davies renews and Barça takes the new Jordi Alba: farewell to Bayern, he has a verbal agreement with Joan Laporta's Barça.

Bayern is already moving him after the renewal of Alphonso Davies and, in fact, he has landed in Spain, more specifically in Valladolid. We are talking about the full-back Adam Aznou, trained in Barça's youth academy and under contract with Bayern until 2027, who is very close to becoming the new Jordi Alba. Barça wants to sign him this coming summer after what happened with Alphonso Davies and, apparently, the signing is hotter than ever: Joan Laporta wants to convince him right away.