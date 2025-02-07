Neither Zubimendi nor Kubo: Flick Asks for Real Sociedad's Breakout Player, Confirmed

Zubimendi has been of interest to Barça for a long time, but the economic situation has never allowed for his transfer. However, now those from the Ciudad Condal are gradually recovering and can start looking at the transfer market with excitement. In this regard, Flick has set his sights on Real Sociedad, which has several players that the German coach likes a lot.

In fact, the Basque team is fortunate to have top-level players like Zubimendi or Kubo, who are stars and would fit perfectly in FC Barcelona. That's why Flick, who is always thinking about possible improvements, is clear about his priorities. Although everything pointed to either Zubimendi or Kubo ending up at Camp Nou, now another Real Sociedad star is strongly rumored.

| Europa Press

Neither Zubimendi nor Kubo, Flick asks for the surprise from Real Sociedad

Zubimendi has received offers from several of Europe's top clubs since he started to stand out. In fact, this very summer he rejected Liverpool, which was willing to pay his release clause. He publicly stated that Real Sociedad was the best place he could be, and for now, he won't leave.

Meanwhile, Kubo had also been mentioned in Barça's offices, but Lamine Yamal is untouchable right now. Benching the Spanish star wouldn't make sense: he's one of the best on the team, and taking away his minutes would only hinder his progress. However, Flick has indeed requested another signing from Real Sociedad.

Specifically, the option that is increasingly making more sense for Flick is Jon Aramburu, the young right-back. After his great performances in the reserve team, the Venezuelan has secured a spot in Imanol Alguacil's plans and, as of today, is untouchable at Real Sociedad. His great performance has caught the attention of Europe's top teams, and Barça is on the list of interested parties.

The future of Jon Aramburu with Flick

Jon Aramburu is one of the top promises of Venezuelan football and Real Sociedad, so it won't be easy for Flick. To get him out of the Basque Country, the German coach will have to offer him a good project. Considering that Jules Koundé is in great form, it's clear he won't be a starter.

For Flick, seeing that he doesn't fully trust Héctor Fort, it would be ideal to have Jon Aramburu. The Real Sociedad star would fit perfectly as Koundé's backup, so anything can happen. However, his market value is already 12 million, and he has just renewed, so Barça will have to act quickly before he becomes even more expensive.