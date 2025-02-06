Fermín López, in trouble: Mikel Arteta kicks him out of Arsenal and gifts him to Barça, TOP

Fermín López, midfielder for Barça trained at La Masia, has a contract with the culer club, but Joan Laporta knows that the player from Huelva doesn't feel comfortable with Flick. Unlike Xavi Hernández, Flick doesn't see Fermín López as a core piece in the team and, therefore, the playing time for the player from Huelva has decreased considerably, which worries him. Moreover, as if all this weren't enough, Barça is already considering signing a player discarded by Mikel Arteta: Fermín López would be the big loser, possible sale.

The transfer market is closed, but that doesn't mean Barça isn't studying possible arrivals for next summer, crucial in every sense. Barça will return to Camp Nou and Joan Laporta will be up for reelection as president, so it's vital for the club to work diligently to improve in all aspects. Joan Laporta wants Flick to have new signings and the big loser would be Fermín López: Mikel Arteta is getting rid of a TOP player from Arsenal, Barça wants to sign him now.

The world of football is now more uncertain than ever and that also affects major entities like Barça, which rarely plan their group development long-term anymore. Barça counts on Fermín López, but it isn't ruled out that the midfielder trained at La Masia might leave the club if a TOP star from Arteta's Arsenal is signed. Fermín López already knows and is very worried: in trouble due to Mikel Arteta's latest and surprising decision, who is already thinking of getting rid of a world-class TOP player.

Fermín López is very worried, Barça is considering signing an Arsenal star who plays in his same position

Fermín López, substitute midfielder for Barça, has lost much prominence and the culer club considers that he will be left without a place due to Joan Laporta's latest signing. Fermín López renewed his contract until 2029, but his performance and participation have dropped significantly and, consequently, Barça doesn't rule out letting him go in this upcoming transfer market. Flick values Fermín López highly, but he does believe that, with the arrival of a star from Arsenal, his place will be even more reduced in the culer first team.

The situation of Fermín López at Barça isn't pleasant, but it was easy to foresee: Barça signed Dani Olmo and Gavi has recovered from his injury. Both players share a position with Fermín López and, as is evident, have moved ahead of the attacking midfielder in Flick's rotation, where there aren't minutes for everyone. Moreover, now Barça is looking to sign the latest discard from Mikel Arteta, which would leave Fermín López very affected and in trouble, forced to find a new club this coming summer.

Fermín López, in trouble: Mikel Arteta kicks him out of Arsenal and gifts him to Barça, TOP

With the arrival of Dani Olmo, Fermín López has lost much prominence and Barça doesn't rule out accepting one of the multiple offers it has received for the player from Huelva. Moreover, Barça already confirms that Fermín López will have even fewer minutes after the summer transfer market, as Laporta has secured a massive signing from Mikel Arteta's Arsenal. Barça wants to strengthen in this transfer market and the big loser will be Fermín López, who already knows that, due to Mikel Arteta, he will have to look for a new project.

The Barça of Joan Laporta continues working to start the summer transfer market on a high note, which could be important for Hansi Flick to have a new attacking midfielder. This attacking midfielder would arrive after being kicked out by a Mikel Arteta who is starting to struggle more than expected in England: eliminated from the EFL Cup by Newcastle. Barça is keeping an eye on what happens with Mikel Arteta's Arsenal and is preparing an offer for one of its most affected stars: farewell Fermín López, left affected.

Barça is waiting to see what happens in London, as Mikel Arteta seems to be getting rid of a TOP player from Arsenal. This is Thomas Partey, Ghanaian pivot from Arsenal who still hasn't renewed with the London club and who is very appealing to Joan Laporta's Barça. Partey still hasn't renewed and seems to be leaving Arsenal: Barça is waiting and will make an offer, the big loser will be Fermín López, now without a place.